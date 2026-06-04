THOUSANDS TO WALK 16 MILES THROUGH CHICAGO FOR THE 31ST NATIONWIDE "OUT OF THE DARKNESS" OVERNIGHT WALK

Hosted in Chicago for the First Time Since 2009, Flagship National Event Brings Together Suicide Loss Survivors, Attempt Survivors, and Advocates to Fund Life-Saving Mental Health Initiatives

CHICAGO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday night, June 13, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) will bring its flagship fundraising event, The Overnight, to Chicago for the first time in 17 years.

Starting and ending at the iconic Navy Pier, approximately 2,000 participants from across the country will embark on a powerful, 16-mile journey from dusk until dawn, walking along Lake Michigan to bring suicide out of the shadows and into the light to help fight and prevent it.

AFSP's 2025 Overnight Walk in New York City

The Out of the Darkness Overnight Walk fosters a safe, stigma-free environment where participants share personal stories, find healing, and raise community awareness. Funds raised through the event directly support AFSP's mission to fund scientific research, educate the public about mental health, advocate for life-saving public policies, and support those impacted by suicide.

"The Overnight brings together people affected by mental health and suicide, their families, friends, and those dedicated to helping others," said AFSP Chief Executive Officer Robert Gebbia. "This powerful event offers participants a deeply supportive community where hope and healing are at the very center of the experience."

Ahead of the event, Walkers spend months fundraising and training. In 2025, the walk raised just under $3.1 million. This year's return to Chicago carries profound meaning for many participants, drawing an exceptional community of local and national advocates, each carrying a unique connection to the cause.

Stories of Hope, Survival, and Legacy

Celebrating a "30th Anniversary of Life": For Tina Smith of Kansas City, the Chicago walk marks a monumental milestone. In 1996, a random bystander saved Tina's life after an attempted suicide. Now, living with bipolar disorder, managing her mental health, and recognizing her warning signs, Tina is celebrating her "30th anniversary of life" by walking her very first Overnight. "I have participated in community walks in Kansas City for more than a decade, but taking on the 16 miles of The Overnight with my daughter's support, in the city where she lives feels like the ultimate tribute to the life I was given back," Smith said. "It's a safe haven where stories are shared and true healing happens."

For of Kansas City, the Chicago walk marks a monumental milestone. In 1996, a random bystander saved Tina's life after an attempted suicide. Now, living with bipolar disorder, managing her mental health, and recognizing her warning signs, Tina is celebrating her "30th anniversary of life" by walking her very first Overnight. "I have participated in community walks in Kansas City for more than a decade, but taking on the 16 miles of The Overnight with my daughter's support, in the city where she lives feels like the ultimate tribute to the life I was given back," Smith said. "It's a safe haven where stories are shared and true healing happens." The Returning Lifesaver: Brian Siegel of Chicago is embarking on his 17th Overnight Walk. His dedication began right here during the 2009 Chicago walk. Siegel's connection is deeply personal: he was a bystander at a park in Wilmette who physically intervened and saved a woman mid-suicide attempt. While he walks solo as a recognized "North Star" top fundraiser, he also carries the memories of high school peers and a close friend's mother lost to suicide.

of Chicago is embarking on his 17th Overnight Walk. His dedication began right here during the 2009 Chicago walk. Siegel's connection is deeply personal: he was a bystander at a park in Wilmette who physically intervened and saved a woman mid-suicide attempt. While he walks solo as a recognized "North Star" top fundraiser, he also carries the memories of high school peers and a close friend's mother lost to suicide. A Voice for Parents: Suzie and Ben DeAvila of Chicago are walking their first Overnight to break the stigma for families. This year, they learned their 11-year-old daughter was struggling with severe anxiety, depression, and self-harm. After completing intensive inpatient and outpatient therapies, their daughter continues to heal. "We are hopeful that walking together with my husband will bring us closer together as a family and inspire others to speak out about mental health issues and awareness for young people," said Suzie DeAvila. Suzie and Ben are walking to serve as a resource and voice for other parents who may be struggling to navigate or recognize mental health warning signs in their children.

of Chicago are walking their first Overnight to break the stigma for families. This year, they learned their 11-year-old daughter was struggling with severe anxiety, depression, and self-harm. After completing intensive inpatient and outpatient therapies, their daughter continues to heal. "We are hopeful that walking together with my husband will bring us closer together as a family and inspire others to speak out about mental health issues and awareness for young people," said Suzie DeAvila. Suzie and Ben are walking to serve as a resource and voice for other parents who may be struggling to navigate or recognize mental health warning signs in their children. Transforming Loss into Advocacy: Tammy Hunter of Chicago is a multiple loss survivor, having tragically lost her mother, father, her son (in 2024), and her best friend (earlier this year). Battling her own grief-induced depression, Tammy acted by founding Beyond the Pain, a local organization offering support workshops and mental health first aid training. This will be her first time participating in The Overnight.

Event Logistics & Media Opportunities

The event kicks off on Saturday, June 13, at 7:15 p.m. CT at Navy Pier with an emotional Opening Ceremony framed by the setting sun. Walkers will walk through the night, supported by a dedicated volunteer Crew Team, and return to Navy Pier. A moving Closing Ceremony, finalized by a sea of illuminated luminaria representing lives touched by suicide, will take place on Sunday, June 14, at approximately 5:00 a.m. CT.

Those interested in participating in the Overnight can still register at TheOvernight.org.

Media representatives are invited to attend and capture powerful visuals (the luminaria-lit ceremonies, the sunrise finish along Lake Michigan) and conduct interviews with AFSP leadership, local organizers, and participants.

About AFSP

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Media interested in this news are encouraged to review AFSP's Ethical Reporting Guidelines.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention