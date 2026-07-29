ThreatLocker Secures $190 Million in Series F Funding to Drive Product Innovation and Global Expansion

Led by Elephant, with a significant new investment from Koch Disruptive Technologies, the round will support AI security, platform development, and continued international growth

ORLANDO, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatLocker, a global leader in Zero Trust cybersecurity, today announced that it has secured $190 million in Series F funding led by Elephant, with continued support from D. E. Shaw Ventures and Arthur Ventures, and a significant new investment from Koch Disruptive Technologies. As Zero Trust adoption accelerates, ThreatLocker continues to experience rapid growth by making its platform straightforward to deploy, manage, and scale. The capital will support continued development of the company's existing controls for AI-related security risks, further improvements to its Zero Trust Platform, and international expansion, beginning with the opening of a Reading, U.K. office.

"Most cybersecurity tools are still built around identifying malicious activity after it has already entered an environment, when the damage may already be done," said Danny Jenkins, CEO and co-founder of ThreatLocker. "We believe the better model is to define what is allowed and deny everything else by default. We are living in a world where new agents are constantly being introduced and granted access to sensitive resources, which makes our mission more urgent. Our investors share our vision for changing the cybersecurity paradigm, and their partnership will help us strengthen our platform and protect more organizations around the world."

The funding comes as organizations face an evolving threat landscape shaped by the need to secure AI agents and defend against AI-accelerated software exploits. ThreatLocker has continued to expand its platform to help secure organizations from both traditional and AI-driven activity. ThreatLocker Allowlisting prevents unauthorized AI tools and AI-generated code from executing, while Ringfencing™ controls what approved applications and AI agents can access, modify, and interact with. Additional controls help organizations govern the use of AI websites and protect sensitive information from unauthorized exposure. These innovations build on the recent introduction of ThreatLocker Zero Trust Network Access and Zero Trust Cloud Access, extending the company's comprehensive Zero Trust Platform across endpoints, networks, and cloud resources from a single dashboard.

"Since our initial investment, ThreatLocker has demonstrated strong execution, established itself as a product leader, and consistently anticipated where the cybersecurity market is headed," said Jeremiah Daly, partner at Elephant. "As more organizations seek prevention-based security and practical approaches to Zero Trust, ThreatLocker is uniquely positioned to capture that demand. Our continued investment reflects our confidence in both the team and the significant opportunity ahead."

Rapid growth at ThreatLocker has been driven by its ability to make Zero Trust security practical to deploy and manage across complex environments. While Zero Trust has historically been viewed as difficult to implement, the ThreatLocker Zero Trust Platform delivers robust protection and is straightforward to deploy, manage, and scale. This approach has enabled more than 70,000 organizations worldwide to strengthen security without creating added operational burden.

To support growing global demand, ThreatLocker has significantly expanded its international presence over the past 18 months, adding offices in Brisbane and Dubai alongside its established operations in Orlando and Dublin. The opening of a U.K. office will further strengthen the company's ability to serve customers across the United Kingdom and Europe.

Reflecting this momentum, ThreatLocker has ranked among the fastest-growing private companies in America on the Inc. 5000 for two consecutive years. With this latest investment, the company is positioned to accelerate product innovation, expand its global footprint, and advance its mission of transforming cybersecurity from an "allow-by-default" model to a "deny-by-default" model. This approach gives organizations control over the software, users, and devices operating within their environments.

As part of the investment, Koch Disruptive Technologies will leverage its partner community, industry knowledge, and Koch Labs® capabilities to partner with the ThreatLocker team as the company continues to grow. "At a time when organizations are facing new and complex cybersecurity challenges, the differentiated ThreatLocker Zero Trust Platform is delivering real value to its customers," said Emerson James, Director at Koch Disruptive Technologies. "We are impressed with the team's commitment to their vision and look forward to supporting them as they continue to innovate and scale globally."

BofA Securities served as exclusive placement agent to ThreatLocker.

Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel to ThreatLocker.

About ThreatLocker:

ThreatLocker is a global cybersecurity leader that stops cyberattacks before they happen. The company's Zero Trust Platform prevents breaches from both known and unknown threats by allowing only explicitly trusted software and activity across endpoints, networks, and cloud systems. Built to deploy quickly and scale across complex environments, the platform reduces operational overhead while keeping business running uninterrupted. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with offices in Dublin, Dubai, and Brisbane, ThreatLocker protects over 70,000 organizations worldwide.

About Elephant:

Elephant is a venture capital firm focused on high-growth software, internet, and technology companies. Elephant partners with visionary entrepreneurs to help them scale and build market-leading solutions.

About Koch Disruptive Technologies:

Koch Disruptive Technologies is a venture capital firm partnering with principled entrepreneurs who are building high-growth companies that have the potential to transform industries. KDT has a flexible mandate to make investments at any stage of a company's life cycle, from seed to late-stage growth. KDT is a Koch company, one of the largest privately held companies in the world, with annual revenues that have exceeded $125 billion and operations in more than 50 countries. KDT helps its partners unlock their full potential by bringing Koch's capabilities and network to them, structuring unique capital solutions, and embracing a long-term mutual benefit mindset.

Contact: [email protected]; 1 321-515-3813

SOURCE ThreatLocker, Inc.