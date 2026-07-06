ThreatLocker Highlights Key Cyber Threat Activity and Research from June 2026

Recap includes AI cyber risk, software supply chain attacks, SaaS trust failures, zero-day exploits, and community support

ORLANDO, Fla., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThreatLocker today released highlights of the company's cybersecurity research, threat analysis, industry commentary, and community outreach from June.

"AI driven cyber threats continued to generate significant attention in June, but most of the attacks we looked at came back to the same issue: trusted access being misused," said Danny Jenkins, CEO & Co-founder of ThreatLocker. "Attackers do not need everything to be vulnerable. They need one trusted path that gives them room to maneuver."

Cybersecurity Trends and Industry Commentary

ThreatLocker examined how frontier AI models such as Claude Mythos and Claude Fable 5 are changing the way vulnerabilities are discovered and weaponized. The company cautioned that AI should not be treated as a separate category of risk; it is another way attackers can abuse trusted access. Five Eyes guidance on agentic AI threats was also reviewed, which pointed to Zero Trust as a practical way to place boundaries around AI systems and limit what attacks built with AI can access or execute.

Jenkins also spoke publicly about the limitations of restricting access to frontier AI models, noting that cybercriminals and foreign adversaries are unlikely to be stopped by limits on one model when stolen accounts, foreign models, and open-weight tools remain available. Additionally explored was how China's GLM-5.2 shows how open-source AI is changing the cyber threat landscape, and how the LLMShare campaign exploits ChatGPT to deliver malware.

ThreatLocker Analysis of Supply Chain and Third-Party Risk

Researchers from the company continued to analyze supply chain attacks and third-party risk, with several June incidents showing how trusted repositories, software, and SaaS integrations can be abused.

The team examined how Red Hat npm packages were compromised with a credential-stealing worm, and how the Miasma worm targeted Microsoft and compromised 73 GitHub repositories. Both incidents highlighted the risks facing development environments where trusted packages can become part of the attack path.

ThreatLocker also analyzed the Mastra supply chain attack, including why the supply chain attack wasn't about AI, but rather access, permissions, and account hygiene.

Additional analysis covered the Klue SaaS supply chain compromise, where attackers reportedly used long-lived OAuth tokens tied to Klue's integration infrastructure to reach customer environments, including Salesforce. In a follow-up piece on what the Klue breach reveals about SaaS trust, ThreatLocker noted that the incident was not about a Salesforce vulnerability, but about the reach attackers can gain when a trusted third-party integration is abused.

Understanding New Exploits and Patch Pressure

The Threat Intelligence also tracked new exploit activity throughout June. The team was the first to validate that RoguePlanet, a Microsoft Defender zero-day, granted SYSTEM privileges on fully patched systems. The company also analyzed GreatXML and the WinRE trust boundary behind BitLocker, and continued examining what YellowKey and GreenPlasma reveal about trusting native Windows security.

These findings showed that patching remains essential, but it cannot be the only line of defense. As a result, ThreatLocker published guidance on balancing security, stability, and speed in patch management, emphasizing the need for controls that limit unauthorized execution and behavior while organizations test and deploy updates.

Education and Community

As part of its ongoing commitment to cybersecurity education, ThreatLocker hosted the webinar "MFA is not enough: How to stop phishing and session hijacking attacks". The session explored how attackers steal credentials, hijack sessions, and bypass traditional access controls, and why organizations need to verify devices in addition to users, and limit access after login.

The organization also participated as a vendor at RejectionCon, where vendor fees helped support The Rural Tech Fund, generating an $80,000 donation to help expand access to technology education for students in rural classrooms across the United States.

About ThreatLocker:

ThreatLocker is a global cybersecurity leader that stops cyberattacks before they happen. The company's Zero Trust Platform prevents breaches from both known and unknown threats by allowing only explicitly trusted software and activity across endpoints, networks, and cloud systems. Built to deploy quickly and scale across complex environments, the platform reduces operational overhead while keeping business running uninterrupted. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with offices in Dublin, Dubai, and Brisbane, ThreatLocker protects over 70,000 organizations worldwide.

Contact:[email protected], 321-515-3813

SOURCE ThreatLocker, Inc.