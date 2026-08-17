ThredUp (TDUP) Securities Investigation Notice - Levi & Korsinsky

ThredUp shares fell after the Company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and cut its full-year revenue outlook, citing roughly $7 million of second-half promotional headwinds. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating on behalf of TDUP investors who suffered losses.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) shares dropped after the Company reported second-quarter GAAP earnings of -$0.05 per share against a consensus estimate of -$0.03 and simultaneously reduced its full-year revenue outlook. If you suffered a loss on your ThredUp investment, you are encouraged to click here to submit your information . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Revenue for the quarter rose 16.9% to approximately $90.8 million -- roughly in line with expectations. The GAAP loss of $0.05 per share was wider than the $0.03 loss analysts expected. Alongside those results, management guided full-year revenue lower and pointed to approximately $7 million of promotional pressure expected in the second half, attributing it to a more price-sensitive customer base.

The investigation concerns the scale of ThredUp's exposure to promotional and margin pressure in its resale marketplace, and whether investors had adequate visibility into that exposure before the guidance reduction. The Company's business model relies on consignment and marketplace economics, where increased discounting and promotional activity may affect revenue, margins, and profitability.

Investors who purchased TDUP shares and lost money are encouraged to have their losses reviewed at no cost . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

Frequently Asked Questions About the TDUP Investigation

Q: Who is conducting the TDUP investigation? A: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors who purchased ThredUp (NASDAQ: TDUP) securities. The firm is nationally recognized, ranked in the ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years, and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved investors.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the TDUP investigation? A: Investors who purchased ThredUp stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do TDUP investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my TDUP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought TDUP and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What if my TDUP losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis -- no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP