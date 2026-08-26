THREE LEGENDS. THREE MORE YEARS. GUINNESS IS RUNNING IT BACK WITH NOTRE DAME AND JOE MONTANA

Guinness is also re-signing Notre Dame legend and longtime brand ambassador Joe Montana, building on a six-year partnership rooted in timeless traditions, bringing people together and giving back to the community.

"I'm excited to continue my partnership with Guinness for another three years and keep celebrating everything that makes football season so special," said Joe Montana. "Guinness and I share a respect for tradition, a commitment to service, and, most importantly, a belief in bringing people together. Notre Dame is where so much began for me, and I'm looking forward to connecting with football fans this season because there's nothing like raising a pint on game day."

"Six years ago, we brought the storied brewing heritage of Guinness together with the Fighting Irish, and we knew quickly we had something pretty special," said Karissa Downer, Director of Guinness in the United States. "We couldn't be happier to extend our partnership with Joe Montana for another three years, because some traditions are just too good to stop. Notre Dame fans have an incredible respect for legacy and a real sense of community that feels right at home with Guinness and Joe. Football season is all about the moments that bring people together, from the first kickoff to the first poured pint. Here's to great games, great company and making every gathering a little more legendary with Joe."

To kick off the season, Guinness is reintroducing its annual limited-edition Notre Dame can, this year featuring the Football Leprechaun mark for the first time. The can celebrates a partnership between two iconic institutions with more than four centuries of history between them and will be available in more markets this season, giving even more Fighting Irish fans a new way to raise a Guinness on game day.

The new can is just the kickoff. Over the next three years, Guinness will continue creating memorable experiences for Fighting Irish faithful with Montana joining the brand to pour pints and connect with fans. Partnering with the Guinness Gives Back program, Montana will also team up with local organizations off the field to support the communities that have long supported Guinness.

The limited-edition Notre Dame Guinness Draught cans are available now in select markets while supplies last. Follow @GuinnessUS to keep up with all things Notre Dame and Joe Montana.

As fans raise a pint to the start of football season, Guinness encourages everyone to celebrate responsibly.

About Guinness North America

Established in 1759 when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000 year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin, the Guinness brand has spent over two centuries dedicated to crafting exceptional beer, driving innovation, and operating sustainably and responsibly. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide, sold in over 150, and brought to local U.S. communities with Guinness Open Gate Brewery locations in Baltimore and Chicago. Rooted in heritage yet fit for the modern age, the brand continues to do what it does best: bring people together. Using the four main ingredients of water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness delivers unique flavor that is undeniably the world's most popular stout. More information can be found at www.guinness.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About Notre Dame Global Partnerships

Notre Dame Global Partnerships (NGDP) manages the sales, marketing, sponsorship, multimedia rights, and branding services for the University of Notre Dame's Athletics programs. Founded in 2018, NDGP is a joint venture between JMI Sports and Legends, formed to build integrated partnerships with industry-leading partners that share the University's commitment to both academic and athletic excellence. Notre Dame's status as one of the most recognizable and iconic institutions in collegiate athletics offers brands a unique opportunity to connect with fans, students, and alumni globally. NDGP is creating new and innovative partnerships that contribute to the University's mission while also upholding its storied history and tradition.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kelly Pepe, DIAGEO

[email protected]

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SOURCE GUINNESS