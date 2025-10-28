Three PKF O'Connor Davies Partners Recognized on Forbes' "America's Top 200 CPAs" List

Firm Leaders Earn National Recognition for Excellence in Tax & Accounting Services

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, announced today that three of its partners have been named to Forbes' "America's Top 200 CPAs 2025" list. Kathleen Mills (New York), Katherine Patnaude (Connecticut) and Katherine Zech (New Jersey) were recognized among the country's most accomplished accounting professionals.

"This acknowledgement from Forbes reflects the caliber of professionals who continue to elevate our organization," said Kevin J. Keane, Chief Executive Officer at PKF O'Connor Davies. "Kathleen, Katherine and Katherine each bring industry-leading knowledge, an unwavering commitment to advancing the profession and a dedicated focus on successful client outcomes that reflect our culture of excellence. Their leadership is felt across our organization, the industry and the communities they serve."

The Forbes editorial team curated the "Top 200" list following a nationwide review of more than 1,000 CPAs across assorted specializations in public practice. Candidates were identified through independent nominations and endorsements from CPA societies and associations across the country. Final selections were made based on criteria including technical skill, leadership, innovation, professional experience and community involvement.

For more details about America's Top 200 CPAs 2025 list from Forbes, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/top-cpas/.

