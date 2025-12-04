PKF O'Connor Davies Announces New Organizational Structure to Support Continued Growth

Firm Positions for $1B+ Revenue Milestone with Enhanced Leadership Alignment and One-Firm Approach

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced a new organizational framework designed to support its continued growth and enhance client service. This significant step reflects the Firm's commitment to scalability, collaboration and excellence as it advances toward its goal of becoming a $1B+ annual revenue firm.

The updated structure clarifies executive responsibilities and governance across multiple service lines and sectors, creating clearer career pathways and fostering greater cross-team collaboration. Among several leadership appointments supporting this evolution, PKF O'Connor Davies announced Jonathan Moore as Managing Partner of Client Services, Philip Comerford as Chief Financial Officer and Robert Cordero as Chief Operating Officer. Kevin J. Keane will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer of PKF O'Connor Davies, and existing Firm leaders Henry Freire, Christopher Petermann and Brian Flynn will remain actively engaged in the Firm's leadership, serving in an advisory capacity to Moore, Comerford and Cordero.

Jon Moore will lead PKF O'Connor Davies' newly formed Office of Client Services as Managing Partner, guiding a firmwide effort to strengthen client relationships and accelerate growth. Building on his success as Partner-in-Charge of the Firm's Advisory Services practice, a fundamental growth engine for PKF O'Connor Davies, Moore brings deep experience leading accounting due diligence for mergers, acquisitions, divestitures and carve-outs involving private equity and strategic investors. In his new role, he will oversee go-to-market strategies that leverage PKF O'Connor Davies' full-service capabilities, drive growth across nine specialized industry verticals and identify acquisition targets that advance the Firm's goal of becoming a $1B+ organization.

Phil Comerford joined PKF O'Connor Davies in January 2025 following a decade-long career in private equity focused on business services investments at OMERs Private Equity, Investcorp and Warburg Pincus. His expertise in evaluating and elevating professional services firms positions him well to further enhance the organization's financial strategy as it targets transformative growth goals.

Rob Cordero brings nearly 25 years of experience as a Certified Public Accountant and as the leader of PKF O'Connor Davies' Education and Independent School Practices. In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, he will champion operational efficiency and excellence across the organization, overseeing office administration functions including billing, collections and timesheet compliance. Cordero will also ensure adherence to firm policies while fostering a strong, collaborative culture that supports the Firm's continued growth.

"This new structure positions us to operate as one unified firm, driving collaboration and innovation at every level," said Keane. "Phil, Rob and Jon bring exceptional expertise and leadership that will accelerate our growth, strengthen client relationships and ensure we deliver on our vision to become a $1B+ firm."

The new organizational structure is aligned with PKF O'Connor Davies' Vision, Mission and Values Framework. Developed through extensive input from team members across all levels, the framework captures the organization's long-standing commitment to people-centered operations and client service excellence. The seven values — Professionalism, Accountability, Reliability, Teamwork, Nimbleness, Ethics and Relationship-focused — define the organization's "operating system" for how team members lead, learn and collaborate.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients.

