PKF O'Connor Davies Releases 2025 Edition of Dental Practices by the Numbers

Annual industry report delivers essential benchmarking intelligence for dental professionals, offers insights on evolving market conditions, performance metrics and best practices

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced the publication of its 2025 Edition of Dental Practices by the Numbers, delivering industry intelligence based on an extensive analysis of dental practice financial performance. The comprehensive study offers an enhanced, data-driven perspective on dental practice performance to support informed business decisions and strategic planning.

The compiled research provides dental professionals with essential benchmarking data across key performance indicators including revenue optimization, staff compensation patterns, overhead management and profitability metrics within general dentistry, pediatric practices and oral surgery specialties. The 2025 Edition builds on a long-standing commitment to give practice owners a clear picture of how their operations compare to peers at similar revenue levels and across specialties. Organized to highlight how expenses and collections vary by revenue band and specialty, the publication allows dentists to quickly spot gaps in staff costs, facility expenses and other overhead items that may be holding back profitability and practice value.

"For more than 50 years, dental professionals have relied on our dental industry specialists to provide top-notch tax and consulting advice and support at every stage of their careers," said David J. Goodman, Partner and Dental Practice Leader at PKF O'Connor Davies. "We are grateful to our many clients who provided practice data to make this study as comprehensive as it is. We believe the insights and benchmarking data in this report will empower dental professionals to make strategic, data-informed decisions that drive practice optimization and sustainable growth."

In addition to core financial metrics, the study reflects the firm's broader focus on helping dentists translate financial data into practical next steps for their businesses. Drawing on decades of specialized advisory work, PKF O'Connor Davies' Dental Practice uses the report's benchmarks to help clients address inefficiencies, strengthen cash flow and evaluate growth opportunities to position their practices for long-term success.

Dental professionals can download the 2025 Edition of Dental Practices by the Numbers at pkfod.com.

