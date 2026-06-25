New research from 5W, the AI Communications Firm, finds Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express Platinum, and Capital One Venture X dominate AI-engine recommendations across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — while Bank of America, U.S. Bank, and the entire fee-free card category are nearly invisible.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today released its Credit Cards AI Visibility Index 2026, a first-of-its-kind benchmark documenting which credit cards and issuers AI engines actually cite when American consumers ask for recommendations. The Index analyzed 4,200 prompts across the five major U.S. consumer-facing AI platforms — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — between January 6 and April 30, 2026.

The findings expose a structural mismatch between how the credit card industry spends its marketing dollars and where AI engines source their answers.

Headline Findings

Three publisher domains — The Points Guy, NerdWallet, and Bankrate — supplied more than 62% of citations across the test set.

— supplied more than of citations across the test set. Issuer-owned domains (chase.com, americanexpress.com, capitalone.com, citi.com, discover.com) accounted for less than 6% of citations.

of citations. Cards with annual fees above $400 were cited 5.7 times more often than fee-free cards in mainstream "best credit card" queries.

than fee-free cards in mainstream "best credit card" queries. Reddit communities (r/CreditCards, r/churning, r/awardtravel) appeared in 38% of advanced travel-card prompts but only 4% of entry-level queries.

but only 4% of entry-level queries. Cobranded airline and hotel cards are losing citation share to general-purpose flexibility cards across nearly every query cluster tested.

The Top 5 Most-Cited Credit Cards in AI Answers

Chase Sapphire Reserve American Express Platinum Capital One Venture X Chase Sapphire Preferred American Express Gold

The full Index ranks 25 cards across four citation tiers, identifies six issuer underperformers (including Bank of America and U.S. Bank), and outlines the structural patterns reshaping how AI engines build credit card recommendations.

Why It Matters

The U.S. credit card industry spends an estimated $20 billion annually on direct mail, paid digital, and brand campaigns. Yet when consumers ask AI engines which card to apply for, the answer comes from a small set of affiliate publishers and Reddit threads — not from issuers.

"When a consumer asks ChatGPT what is the best credit card for me, the answer is being supplied by three publishers," said Ronn Torossian, founder of 5W. "Issuers can spend their way around that for a while. They can't spend their way through it."

The Index identifies five structural patterns driving this consolidation, including a 13-week AI citation decay cycle on welcome-offer values, the rise of Reddit as the second engine for high-intent research, and the systematic under-representation of fee-free cards relative to consumer demand.

Available Now

The full Credit Cards AI Visibility Index 2026 is available at: https://www.5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/credit-cards-ai-visibility-index-2026/

5W is now offering a Credit Cards Category AI Visibility Audit for issuers, fintechs, and category investors benchmarking citation share against the Index's top 25 and identifying structural content and earned-media gaps.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations