Three Safety Reviews Every School Should Complete Before the First Bell Rings

Church Mutual experts share practical steps schools can take to reduce risks before students return

MERRILL, Wis., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools prepare to welcome students for a new academic year, risk management experts at Church Mutual are encouraging school leaders to complete three important safety reviews before the first bell rings to help create a safer learning environment for students, staff and visitors.

The final days before a new school year are often filled with scheduling, staffing and classroom preparation. With students returning to classrooms across the country in the coming weeks, now is an ideal time for schools to evaluate potential risks and ensure preparedness efforts are up to date.

"A preseason safety review doesn't need to be complicated, but it should be intentional," said Sharon Orr, Director-Risk Control, at Church Mutual. "Taking a proactive look at facilities, safety procedures and school policies can help schools address concerns early and start the year with greater confidence."

1. Review playground and campus safety

Summer construction and maintenance projects may be complete, but facility reviews should continue before students return.

School leaders should inspect playgrounds and outdoor spaces for damaged, loose or missing equipment components, exposed hardware, tripping hazards and visibility concerns that could affect supervision. Any damaged equipment should be removed from service until repairs are completed.

Schools also should verify that protective surfacing remains in good condition, equipment is age appropriate and play areas are spaced to help reduce collision risks.

While routine inspections are important throughout the year, a preseason review provides an opportunity to confirm that all facilities are ready for student use.

Schools may also benefit from a comprehensive playground safety assessment conducted by a Certified Playground Safety Inspector.

2. Conduct a safety and security Review

A safe school environment requires more than well-maintained facilities.

Before classes begin, schools should review emergency action plans, personnel screening practices and driver qualification procedures to ensure safety programs remain current and effective.

Emergency action plans should be reviewed regularly so contact information, staff responsibilities and response procedures reflect current operations. Personnel changes, facility updates and evolving risks can quickly make plans outdated.

Schools should also verify that required background checks, sex offender registry checks and motor vehicle record reviews have been completed and documented for employees, coaches, volunteers and others who work with students. Administrators should review recurring screening procedures and ensure individuals who have assumed new responsibilities meet applicable requirements.

The goal is to ensure safety programs remain active, accurate and ready to support effective decision-making when they are needed most.

3. Review key policies and expectations

School policies are most effective when expectations are clearly understood before challenges arise.

Prior to the start of the school year, administrators should review employee and student handbook policies to verify they remain relevant, clear and consistently enforceable.

Areas for review may include:

Student conduct expectations





Technology and device use





Staff supervision responsibilities





Incident reporting procedures





Visitor management policies





Transportation practices





Other operational and safety expectations

School leaders should also confirm that responsibilities have been clearly communicated to staff, students and families. Even strong policies can create confusion if they are applied inconsistently or are not widely understood.

Start the school year prepared

A new school year brings plenty of moving parts. Taking time to review facilities, evaluate safety and security procedures, and confirm policies remain current can help schools address preventable risks before they affect students, staff or families.

"The most effective preseason review isn't necessarily the most extensive," said Orr. "It's the one that identifies potential problems, assigns responsibility and makes safety part of the school's routine from day one."

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, secular and non-secular camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. To learn more, visit churchmutual.com.

1Church Mutual is a stock insurer whose policyholders are members of the parent mutual holding company formed on 1/1/20. S.I. = a stock insurer.

Contact: Jennifer Johnson

Title: Senior Corporate Communications Specialist

Phone: (715) 539-5797

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Church Mutual Insurance Company