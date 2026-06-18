Threekit Launches AI Sales Agent for Manufacturers

The Threekit Sales Agent helps sellers who are overwhelmed with the complexity of selling manufactured products. It gets sellers to a proposal in seconds rather than hours and works with existing CPQ, B2B commerce, and ERP systems.

CHICAGO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Threekit today announced the Threekit Sales Agent, built on its new native AI platform. The Agent makes guided selling effortless by digesting a wide variety of customer requirements and recommending valid configured solutions instantly.

For 30 years, CPQ and ERP have been the backbone of how manufacturers quote, make and order products. But the modern seller expects something faster and more intuitive in the age of AI.

Threekit AI Sales Agent for Manufacturers

The Threekit Sales Agent is the first sales tool manufacturing sellers actually love.

Reps start with what they already have: notes, voice memos, photos, documents, RFPs, line drawings, competitive quotes. The Agent doesn't wait for a complete spec. It reads the customer's intent, works toward a valid quote, and takes the next step on its own - asking the rep what's missing, flagging conflicts before they become errors, and proposing the next valid configuration the rep didn't see.

When requirements change mid-deal, the Agent reasons through the impact and adjusts the proposal in place. No starting over. It catches a rule violation the rep would have shipped, spots an incompatible option and recommends the fix, and keeps the deal moving toward a quote it knows is valid. Threekit Sales Agent can be deployed across direct sales, channel sales, dealer networks, websites, and ecommerce.

"There's a huge gap in the Guided Selling stage that sits in front of CPQ and B2B systems on the path to a quote," said Matt Gorniak, CEO of Threekit. "There's massive demand to use AI to make complex products easier to sell. We see it directly - revenue for our AI Sales Agent has grown more than 229% in the last year."

Threekits AI platform built for enterprise trust, safety, reliability, and proof: more than 10M configuration-to-quote sessions monthly, a 99.8% SLA, ISO 27001 certification, and 150 enterprise customers. Threekit's AI Sales agent has grown revenue 229% in the last year.

About Threekit

Threekit helps manufacturers make complex products easier to sell. Its AI Sales Agent reasons over product data, configuration logic, visual selling, governance, and enterprise integrations to drive a deal from customer request to valid, configured proposal on its own.

SOURCE Threekit