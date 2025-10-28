Threekit Introduces AI for Building Materials, Helping Buyer, Designers and Pros Identify and Visualize the Right Products in Seconds

Unveiled at the Chicago Build Expo, Threekit AI helps building materials manufacturers deliver guided, intelligent buying experiences across windows and doors, kitchen and bath, flooring and more

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- As AI reshapes how people search and make buying decisions, Threekit, today announced the launch of Threekit AI for Building Materials, an advanced AI-powered suite that transforms how professionals discover, configure and purchase complex building products.

Threekit is bringing the new solution to the Chicago Build Expo, introducing intelligent guided selling and configuration capabilities to product categories that have long challenged buyers, including windows and doors, kitchen and bath, tile and flooring, counter surfaces and cabinetry.

Solving Complexity in Building Product Selection

Building materials are notoriously technical. Buyers, designers and even sales reps often struggle to navigate complex specifications, performance requirements and aesthetic choices. Traditional websites make this worse with bloated product pages full of filters, PDFs and jargon or minimal listings that say little beyond "Contact Sales."

Threekit AI for Building Materials eliminates these barriers with a suite of AI tools that make product selection faster, simpler and smarter:

AI Discovery & Guided Selling: Users describe what they need in plain language or through visual prompts ("I want a modern, energy-efficient window with black trim") and receive relevant, configurable product options.





AI Home Vision: Upload a photo of a home or space and Threekit AI visually matches and previews compatible products like doors, windows or siding—helping customers "see it before they buy it."





AI Lead Intelligence: Automatically captures and syncs buyer intent, configuration details and preferences to CRM platforms, giving sales teams the insights they need to follow up with precision.





Product Configurator and Visualization: Enables real-time 3D visualization and customization, turning product exploration into a highly engaging, confidence-building experience.

Proven Results, Rapid Growth

Threekit's AI technology is already delivering measurable impact across manufacturing and home improvement. Leading brands such as Kohler, Sloan, Fortune Brand and Marvin Windows rely on Threekit to power immersive digital experiences that convert, with some manufacturers seeing up to 56% more leads compared to standard site visitors

"No matter how complex your product catalog, Threekit AI empowers buyers to get personalized recommendations in seconds and gives sales teams the confidence to close faster," said Marc Uible, Vice President at Threekit. "We're reinventing commerce for building materials with an AI experience that makes specifying and purchasing easier for everyone from homeowners to architects."

Experience Threekit AI at the Chicago Build Expo

Threekit will showcase the AI Suite for Building Materials live at the Chicago Build Expo, taking place October 29-30, 2025, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. They'll demonstrate how manufacturers and distributors can transform their digital product catalogs into intelligent, interactive experiences that engage designers, architects, contractors and homeowners alike.

About Threekit

Threekit is the leading AI-powered Visual Commerce platform, transforming how manufacturers and brands guide buyers through complex product decisions. By blending AI-driven guided selling, intelligent product configuration, and real-time visualization Threekit delivers personalized buying experiences that guide customers and accelerate revenue growth.

With AI at the core, Threekit helps sales teams and customers navigate intricate product options effortlessly, ensuring the right configurations, faster decisions and more leads.

Trusted by innovators like Kohler, Sloan, and Fortune Brands, Threekit empowers organizations to turn their complex product catalogs into dynamic, interactive experiences that sell smarter.

Learn more at www.Threekit.com and see them at the Chicago Build Expo to experience Threekit AI in action.

SOURCE Threekit