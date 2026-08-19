Thrive Aviation Named to Inc. 5000 for Fifth Consecutive Year

Five-year streak highlights Thrive's ability to sustain growth year after year

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Aviation has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, marking the company's fifth consecutive year on the prestigious list.

Thrive ranked No. 2,334 on this year's list, continuing a five-year run among America's fastest-growing private companies.

Thrive Aviation lands in the top 25% of the 2022 Inc. 5000

Making the Inc. 5000 once is an accomplishment. Making it five consecutive years is far more uncommon, with only a small percentage of companies achieving that level of sustained recognition. The milestone reflects Thrive's ability to continue growing as the company has become larger and more established.

"Five consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 is a huge milestone for Thrive Aviation," said Curtis Edenfield, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thrive Aviation. "Making the list once is something to be proud of. Doing it five years in a row says something much bigger about the company we've built. We've continued to grow and evolve every year, and that's a reflection of our people, our culture and the commitment our team brings to Thrive every day."

Since its founding in 2018, Thrive Aviation has grown its presence in private aviation through aircraft management, jet card memberships and on-demand charter services. The company continues to invest in its people, fleet and infrastructure while expanding its capabilities and finding new ways to serve its clients.

The fifth consecutive Inc. 5000 recognition comes during an exciting period for Thrive as the company continues to expand its team and fleet while pursuing new opportunities across the private aviation industry.

"Five consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 is a testament to the people who show up every day and continue to push this company forward," said Rickey Oswald, Chief Operating Officer and Partner of Thrive Aviation. "Growth gets harder as you get bigger, and our team continues to find ways to adapt, improve and raise the bar. We're incredibly proud of what we've built and excited about what's ahead."

The Inc. 5000 is an annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, recognizing businesses that have demonstrated significant growth and entrepreneurial success.

About Thrive Aviation

Thrive Aviation is a Las Vegas-based private aviation company providing aircraft management, on-demand charter and jet card services. Founded in 2018, Thrive has grown into one of the largest private aviation operators in the United States, with a fleet of approximately 30 aircraft and a team of more than 200 aviation professionals.

Thrive is focused on delivering exceptional private aviation experiences through a combination of operational excellence, personalized service and a modern approach to aircraft management and private travel. The company continues to expand its capabilities and invest in new opportunities designed to shape the future of private aviation.

For more information, visit flythrive.com.

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SOURCE Thrive Aviation