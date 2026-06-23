In a field where women have long felt overlooked, the #1 ranking reflects a patient community that says it was finally heard

HENDERSON, Nev., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivelab, the most trusted name in hormone health with a 4.9-star rating on Trustpilot and more than 1,393 verified reviews, is advancing a foundation-first model of care that integrates hormone optimization, GLP-1 support, peptide protocols, and ongoing clinical oversight under a single membership — and it becomes the highest-rated women's hormone clinic on the platform. The milestone reflects a growing base of patients who say they were taken seriously after years of being dismissed.

For decades, women have been told that fatigue, brain fog, low libido, and mood changes are simply part of getting older. Many describe moving through appointments without real answers. Thrivelab's model starts at the foundation: assess and optimize hormonal health first, then layer on support — whether that's GLP-1s, peptide protocols, or weight management — all under one care team and one patient record. The company accepts most major insurance plans.

The broader wellness category is fragmented: the typical patient today manages multiple subscriptions across providers who have never spoken. When protocols don't share a clinical roof, patients face duplicated labs, conflicting recommendations, and interventions that work against each other. Thrivelab's single-membership model is its answer to that gap.

"The rating that matters most is the one you earn from patients. Women come to us after years of being told nothing is wrong, and our job is to take them seriously and help them feel more like themselves again. Being ranked first on Trustpilot is not a marketing line — it's a reflection of how the women who trust us with their care say we are doing."

— Joshua Host, CEO and Founder, Thrivelab

Thrivelab is calling on the wellness industry to adopt a foundation-first approach: assess and optimize hormonal health before adding other interventions. Without it, the company believes patients risk spending thousands on layered protocols with limited results. The market appears to agree—Thrivelab ranks among the top three providers on Trustpilot across weight loss, wellness, and women's health, reflecting both the strength of its integrated model and the trust it has earned.

About Thrivelab

Founded in 2020, Thrivelab is a national telehealth provider of evidence-based bioidentical hormone and testosterone balancing programs. Through a single-membership model, the company delivers integrated clinical oversight across hormone health, GLP-1 support, peptide protocols, and wellness optimization. Learn more at thrivelab.com.

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SOURCE Thrivelab Co