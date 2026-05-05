Thrivelab Cements Position as a Category Leader in Women's Testosterone Therapy, Welcomes Fitness Icon Chris Powell to Its Team

Telehealth pioneer expands its mission to close a long-standing gap in female hormone care, as Chris Powell joins as Chief Transformation Officer to amplify access and education.

HENDERSON, Nev., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrivelab, a national telehealth provider of evidence-based bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), today reaffirmed its dedication to providing testosterone products and services designed specifically for women — and welcomed celebrated fitness expert and television personality Chris Powell as Chief Transformation Officer.

Despite mounting clinical evidence supporting its safety and efficacy, there is currently no FDA-approved testosterone formulation for women in the United States — even as more than 30 testosterone therapies are approved for men. That gap has left millions of women undiagnosed and undertreated for symptoms tied to declining testosterone, including persistent fatigue, low libido, brain fog, mood changes, and loss of lean muscle mass.

Thrivelab delivers bioidentical testosterone therapy alongside hormone, primary care, nutrition, and life-coaching services tailored to women navigating perimenopause, menopause, and beyond. Treatments are dispensed through licensed compounding pharmacies with ongoing provider oversight, and most major insurance plans are accepted.

"For decades, women have been told their symptoms are just part of getting older. They're not. Optimized testosterone is one of the most underutilized levers in women's health, and Thrivelab exists to change that," said Joshua Host, CEO and Founder of Thrivelab. "Being one of the few companies that takes women's testosterone seriously isn't a marketing position — it's our clinical priority."

Powell joins Thrivelab after more than two decades helping hundreds of thousands of people transform their lives through ABC's Extreme Weight Loss, multiple New York Times bestsellers, and his nonprofit Move One Million. At Thrivelab, he will serve as a public-facing advocate for evidence-based, physician-supervised care — with particular focus on women whose hormone health has historically been ignored.

"I've spent my career watching women do everything right — the workouts, the nutrition, the discipline — and still feel like their bodies are working against them. So often the missing piece is hormonal, and testosterone is the one almost no one is talking about," said Powell. "Thrivelab is one of the only companies treating women's testosterone with the seriousness it deserves, and I'm proud to help bring that message to a much bigger audience."

Powell's arrival comes amid surging demand, as women increasingly seek testosterone therapy as part of a broader shift toward proactive, personalized midlife care.

About Thrivelab Founded in 2020, Thrivelab is a national telehealth provider of evidence-based bioidentical hormone and testosterone balancing programs designed to alleviate age-related symptoms and restore vitality. Learn more at www.thrivelab.com.

About Chris Powell Chris Powell is a transformation specialist, fitness expert, and television personality best known as the host of ABC's Extreme Weight Loss. A New York Times bestselling author and founder of the nonprofit Move One Million, Powell has helped hundreds of thousands of people transform their lives over the past two decades. More at chrispowell.com.

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SOURCE Thrivelab Co