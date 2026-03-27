ThriveMD Announces Addition of TPE to Longevity Solutions

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange for Complex Medical Diagnoses

DENVER, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThriveMD is proud to announce the addition of Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) to its suite of services, offering patients one of the most exciting longevity interventions available today.

Procedures are performed at our Centennial office by licensed providers. Sessions last 3-4 hours.

TPE, an innovative, targeted procedure that filters and removes disease-causing components from plasma, supports patients with autoimmune, neurological, blood-related, and neurodegenerative conditions. These include Multiple Sclerosis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, Goodpasture's syndrome, Waldenström macroglobulinemia (lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma), Myasthenia gravis, and Alzheimer's disease. While TPE isn't a cure for these and more complex health diseases, it can help alleviate symptoms and enhance effectiveness of other treatments.

"TPE is a truly transformative procedure, a deep reset for the global biologic system," says Meghan Herwehe, CEO of Novellum Longevity, parent company of ThriveMD. "As the premier longevity medical practice in Colorado, we're thrilled to lead in the next wave of clinical innovation and help patients access such state-of-the-art care."

Available at our Centennial (Denver), Colorado clinic, TPE has the potential to help patients:

Reduce Systemic Inflammation

Improve Cognitive Clarity & Mental Sharpness

Enhance Energy & Cellular Function

Support Immune System Regulation & Chronic Disease Resilience

Clear Microplastics, Abnormal Immune Factors, & Environmental Toxins

Provide Relief from Debilitating Disease Symptoms

To learn more or to schedule a consultation, patients are encouraged to email ThriveMD at [email protected] or call at (720) 245-2210.

About ThriveMD

Founded by Dr. Scott Brandt, ThriveMD is Colorado's premier, top-rated concierge clinic for longevity management, regenerative medicine, hormone therapy, IV therapy, and medical weight loss. Medical treatments, including Hormone Replacement Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, and Therapeutic Plasma Exchange, are focused on helping patients feel and perform their best mentally and physically via a high-touch, concierge manner that continually pushes the boundaries of what's possible in medicine. For more information, visit our website at www.thrivemdclinic.com.

Media Contact:

Meghan Herwehe

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE ThriveMD