ThriveMD Announces the Launch of the Elite Longevity Assessment, Redefining Precision Diagnostics for Proactive Health

An immersive data-driven experience designed to uncover biological age, cardiac risk, and early-stage cancer markers.

DENVER, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThriveMD, a leader in concierge medicine and longevity health, is proud to announce the launch of its most comprehensive diagnostic product to date: the Elite Longevity Assessment. This new offering is designed for individuals seeking to move beyond traditional healthcare and gain a definitive roadmap of their current health status and future longevity.

ThriveMD's Elite Longevity Assessment includes a full readout, interpretation of your results, and in-depth discussion with a trained longevity expert.

The Elite Longevity Assessment represents ThriveMD's commitment to "root-cause" medicine, utilizing cutting-edge technology and deep-dive analytics that far exceed the scope of a standard physical examination. Cancer and heart disease are the two largest killers for people aged 45-64 in America, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. Our Elite Longevity Assessment will ensure you know where you stand on both and give you time to react if something is wrong - literally saving your life and improving your overall health for years to come. The journey begins with a focused Provider Intake Appointment, setting the stage for a suite of advanced screenings and a culminating immersive half-day Diagnostic Review.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the Elite Longevity Assessment to our community," said Meghan Herwehe, CEO of ThriveMD. "Our mission has always been to provide patients with the clarity and data they need to take control of their health. This assessment eliminates the guesswork, offering a level of precision that empowers individuals to optimize their vitality and address potential risks long before they become clinical issues."

A New Standard in Diagnostic Precision

The Elite Longevity Assessment integrates sophisticated screening tools rarely found in a single clinical experience, including:

Cardiac CT Angiography (CCTA): Advanced detection of both calcified and soft plaque to identify heart disease at its earliest, most reversible stages.

Cancer Blood Screening: Cutting-edge liquid biopsy technology capable of detecting markers for over 200 types of cancer pre-stage 1.

Genetic Biological Age Assessment: Insights into hereditary risks for Alzheimer's and heart disease, coupled with a deep look at the body's true biological rate of aging.

Cellular Micronutrient Testing: A functional analysis of how the body absorbs and utilizes key vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants at the cellular level.

Following the testing phase, patients engage in a detailed partial-day readout with a trained longevity expert. This session delivers a customized roadmap for hormone optimization, peptides, supplements, and lifestyle interventions tailored specifically to the patient's diagnostic findings.

Corporate Partnership Opportunities

In addition to individual assessments, ThriveMD is expanding its Corporate Partnership Program. Recognizing that executive health is a cornerstone of organizational success, ThriveMD designs and implements specific wellness solutions for companies seeking to provide their leadership teams with elite-level healthcare and longevity planning. Interested individuals and organizations are encouraged to schedule an information session to learn more about the Elite Longevity Assessment and the full suite of ThriveMD services.

To learn more or to schedule a consultation, email ThriveMD at [email protected] or call (720) 245-2210.

About ThriveMD

Founded by Dr. Scott Brandt, ThriveMD is Colorado's premier, top-rated concierge clinic for longevity management, regenerative medicine, hormone therapy, IV therapy, and medical weight loss. Medical treatments, including Hormone Replacement Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, and Therapeutic Plasma Exchange, are focused on helping patients feel and perform their best mentally and physically via a high-touch, concierge manner that continually pushes the boundaries of what's possible in medicine. For more information, visit our website at www.thrivemdclinic.com.

Media Contact:

Meghan Herwehe

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE ThriveMD