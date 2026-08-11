Thunder Compute Partners with Lektra to Expand Next-Generation AI Cloud Infrastructure

Partnership combines Thunder Compute's AI cloud software platform with Lektra's distributed AI infrastructure to deliver scalable, resilient compute capacity.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lektra, the company building the infrastructure layer for the emerging Physical AI economy, today announced a strategic partnership with Thunder Compute, an AI infrastructure software provider focused on making GPU capacity more efficient for developers, enterprises, and AI innovators.

The partnership combines Lektra's rapidly expanding network of distributed AI infrastructure with Thunder Compute's cloud orchestration software, enabling customers to access high-performance GPU compute through an efficient, geographically distributed cloud.

Thunder Compute is a cutting edge software platform that leverages GPU capacity.

As demand for AI compute continues to strain traditional data center capacity and power grids, Lektra is building a distributed edge data center network that can be deployed more quickly, closer to available power, and with less impact on local grid infrastructure. Thunder Compute's proprietary software will manage this distributed network and virtualize its GPUs, significantly improving utilization and enabling customers to access more compute from the same physical infrastructure.

"AI will not be built on a handful of centralized data centers alone," said Karl Andersen, Founder and CEO of Lektra. "The next generation of AI infrastructure will be distributed, energy-aware, and highly scalable. Thunder Compute has built an exceptional software platform, and together we're creating an architecture that allows cloud providers to scale faster while bringing AI compute closer to where power is available."

Thunder Compute's software platform dramatically improves utilization while simplifying deployment and management of GPU infrastructure across multiple locations. Combined with Lektra's distributed infrastructure network, the partnership creates a cloud designed for the next wave of AI growth.

The collaboration also reflects a broader industry shift toward what Lektra describes as Physical AI; the convergence of distributed energy, AI infrastructure, and cloud computing into a unified platform capable of supporting the enormous computational demands of modern artificial intelligence.

Unlike traditional cloud operators that rely on centralized, grid-connected hyperscale facilities, Lektra is building an AI infrastructure layer that enables cloud providers, enterprises, and infrastructure partners to deploy AI capacity wherever reliable energy exists. By combining distributed energy assets with edge AI infrastructure, Lektra enables a new generation of cloud platforms to scale more efficiently while improving resiliency and geographic reach.

Thunder Compute joins a growing ecosystem of software and infrastructure partners leveraging Lektra's platform to deliver AI compute to customers around the world.

About Lektra

Lektra is building the infrastructure foundation for the Physical AI economy by connecting distributed energy resources with distributed AI computing. Its platform enables businesses, infrastructure owners, and cloud providers to deploy GPU infrastructure where power is available while creating a scalable network capable of supporting the next generation of AI applications. Through its cloud and energy infrastructure platform, Lektra is helping redefine how AI infrastructure is built, powered, and deployed.

About Thunder Compute

Thunder Compute provides enterprise-grade AI cloud software that enables organizations to deploy, manage, and scale high-performance GPU infrastructure for AI training and inference workloads. Its platform simplifies cloud operations while making infrastructure dramatically more efficient, improving enterprises' access to reliable, scalable AI compute.

SOURCE Lektra, Inc.