Lektra and EG4 Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Combined Battery and Distributed AI Micro Data Centers

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lektra, the pioneering company behind the world's first patented distributed data centers powered by distributed energy, today announced a strategic partnership with EG4 Electronics, a leading solar and energy storage manufacturer. The partnership combines EG4's advanced battery hardware with Lektra's distributed AI infrastructure, creating a first-of-its-kind product: a superior battery system with integrated micro data center capabilities.

Under the agreement, EG4 will participate in Lektra's Series A round and license Lektra's patented intellectual property. EG4 will have exclusive use of Lektra's IP for the distribution of its patented technology during the development phase. This collaboration will allow EG4 to offer its customers a unified solution—batteries that not only store energy, but also enable distributed cloud computing and AI services at the edge.

"We are excited to work with EG4's hardware team and management to deliver a superior battery with distributed AI capabilities," said Karl Andersen, CEO of Lektra. "We believe in a distributed energy and AI marketplace that allows ratepayers to get more money from their own energy while building resilience into the grid."

"Lektra is pushing the boundaries of edge compute, allowing residential solar customers to benefit directly from the explosive growth of AI Data Center," said James Showalter, CEO of EG4. "We're thrilled to be selected by Lektra as their partner for storage solutions."

About Lektra

Lektra is a U.S.-based technology company building the world's first distributed cloud network powered entirely by distributed energy. Its patented systems transform surplus renewable energy into GPU-powered micro data centers, enabling users to become their own utilities while participating in a new global compute marketplace. Lektra's mission is to democratize both energy and AI, creating a resilient, profitable, and sustainable future.

About EG4

EG4 Electronics is a leading manufacturer of high-performance energy storage solutions, specializing in batteries, inverters, and energy management hardware for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. EG4 is known for delivering reliable, scalable, and cost-effective products that empower customers to harness and optimize renewable energy.

Together, Lektra and EG4 are reshaping the future of energy and compute—delivering smarter infrastructure for a distributed, AI-driven world.

