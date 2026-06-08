ThunderCat Technology Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List For 2026

RESTON, Va., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThunderCat Technology announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized ThunderCat on the 2026 CRN Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. The solution providers on this list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel.

"We are thrilled to be selected again this year. 15 years in a row. In 2025, like many VARs in the Federal IT space we faced our share of challenges. Our team did our best to ignore the noise and distractions and do what we do best – help our customers and prospects make good choices for the best outcomes. As always, we work closely with our OEM partners to guarantee our customers stay on top of the latest developments from cyber and cloud to networking. For AI, our goal was to be "truth tellers" and make sure our customers only invested in real solutions based upon THEIR capabilities and capacity not driven by hype or unrealistic goals. Operationally, we are CMMI Maturity Level 2 certified, and ISO 9001, 28000, 14001, and 20243 certified. We recently passed our Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) audit. Our vision remains: To be a trusted provider of enabling technologies that help organizations innovate and excel. Experts that make the world safer, smarter & more connected. Problem solvers committed to service, integrity, and quality," said ThunderCat's CEO, Tom Deierlein.

"The Solution Provider 500 list highlights those companies generating the highest revenue through leadership in business and service innovation," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. "This recognition highlights those organizations that consistently demonstrate agility and sustained growth amid rapidly evolving industry demands and technological change. Congratulations to every company that earned a well‑deserved place on this year's Solution Provider 500."

Coverage of the 2026 Solution Provider 500 list will be featured online at CRN.com/SP500, beginning June 8.

About ThunderCat Technology

The award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, AI and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, Howard University, and TriWest. www.thundercattech.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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SOURCE ThunderCat Technology