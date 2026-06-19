WTOP News Names ThunderCat Technology A Winner Of The Greater Washington area Top Workplaces 2026 Award

RESTON, Va., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThunderCat Technology has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2026 honor by WTOP News. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.. ThunderCat placed 8th in the small business category. This is ThunderCat's 10th time on the list.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"Great teams are forged through trust, strengthened through challenge, and united by purpose. We don't always agree, but we always rally around shared values, mutual respect, and a commitment to achieving goals that are bigger than any one individual. We are honored to be on this list and our leaders focus on ensuring all players here find this a rewarding and fun place to work where we truly care about one another and not just the mission. We recruit, hire, and retain only the best. ThunderCat consists of experienced professionals with a long track record of successful client-centric sales approaches, and we are all committed to customer service. ThunderCat employees are TCAT: T – Trusted, C – Committed, A – Accountable, and T – Talented," said Tom Deierlein, CEO of ThunderCat Technology.

ABOUT THUNDERCAT TECHNOLOGY

Currently ranked #48 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, AI and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, Howard University, and TriWest. www.thundercattech.com

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE ThunderCat Technology