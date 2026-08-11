Thunderly Earns Spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For Second Year in a Row

Agency recognized for continued growth fueled by its proprietary AIM Model© and integrated franchise marketing approach

ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Thunderly, a full-service franchise marketing agency, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The annual Inc. 5000 is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious rankings of entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that are driving innovation, creating jobs and achieving sustained revenue growth.

Thunderly's three-year increase of 104% growth and repeat recognition reflects the agency's continued momentum and its commitment to helping franchise brands grow louder, smarter and stronger through integrated marketing strategies that deliver measurable business results.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for a second consecutive year is an incredible honor and a testament to the trust our clients place in us every day," said Scott White, CEO and co-founder of Thunderly. "Our growth has been driven by an exceptional team, strong client partnerships and our belief that the best marketing happens when every discipline works together toward a common goal. Our AIM Model© continues to prove that an integrated, data-driven approach creates meaningful results for franchise brands."

Central to Thunderly's growth is its proprietary AIM model, a strategic framework that aligns paid media, earned media, content, creative, digital marketing and analytics into a unified approach designed to build brand awareness, generate qualified leads and accelerate franchise growth. Rather than treating marketing channels as individual tactics, AIM ensures every campaign works together to maximize performance and business impact.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

The complete 2026 Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, is available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

More information about Thunderly's fully integrated marketing programs is available at www.thunderlymarketing.com.

About Thunderly

Named to the 2025 and 2026 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies and annually included in Entrepreneur Magazine's listing of Top Franchise Suppliers, Thunderly is a full-service franchise marketing agency built to amplify and grow franchises and other dynamic brands.

Founded in 1999, Thunderly brings decades of expertise in franchise development under one roof, including: lead generation, website design, video production, public relations, social media, thought leadership, influencer campaigns, digital advertising, graphic design, crisis communication, personal branding, podcast production and more.

Known for its proprietary Amplified Integrated Marketing© (AIM) Model©, Thunderly enables brands to align every aspect of marketing communications into a cohesive, structured strategy for visibility in a zero-click world across both traditional and AI-powered platforms.

More information is available at www.thunderlymarketing.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE Thunderly Marketing