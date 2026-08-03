Thunderly's "American Dreamers" Campaign Spotlights Veterans Who Found Their Next Mission Through Franchising

Franchise owners from TeamLogic IT and Z PLUMBERZ recognized for leadership, discipline and service they bring to business ownership

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderly, the franchise marketing agency behind the year-long "American Dreamers: The Stories of Franchising"© campaign, is dedicating its August storytelling series to military veterans who transferred the discipline, organization and leadership skills developed in service to their country into successful post-military careers as franchise business owners.

This month's featured franchise owners include:

Cory Boxall, owner of multiple TeamLogic IT locations throughout Virginia, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm and the United States Diplomatic Security Service. Today, he leads a nationally recognized managed IT and cybersecurity organization serving businesses, government contractors and enterprise clients across the country.

Brian Franks, who served in the U.S. Army before transitioning to business ownership as franchisee of a Z PLUMBERZ® plumbing business in Toledo.

"Veterans are uniquely positioned for success in franchising," said Scott White, co-founder and CEO of Thunderly. "They understand how to execute proven systems, lead teams and stay focused on accomplishing the mission. It's no surprise that so many veterans thrive as franchise owners."

White added that many franchise brands actively recruit veterans through organizations like VetFran, a strategic initiative of the International Franchise Association that has helped thousands of veterans transition into business ownership. In addition to training and support, many franchisors offer franchise fee discounts and financial incentives to veterans, making entrepreneurship more accessible after military service.

"Military service builds resilience, accountability and a commitment to serving others," added Thunderly co-founder and COO Monica Feid. "Those same qualities help franchise owners create thriving businesses that support employees, customers and their communities."

The veterans spotlight is part of Thunderly's year-long campaign celebrating franchise owners whose journeys embody the American Dream. "American Dreamers: The Stories of Franchising©" was inspired by America's semiquincentennial celebrating 250 years of the American Dream. For more than 25 years, Thunderly has helped entrepreneurs pursue business ownership in pursuit of those same dreams.

The campaign shares new franchisees' stories each month, highlighting how franchising creates opportunities for independence, economic mobility and community impact.

More information about the "American Dreamers: The Stories of Franchising©" campaign is available at www.thunderlymarketing.com/American-Dreamers.

About Thunderly

Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies and annually included in Entrepreneur Magazine's listing of Top Franchise Suppliers, Thunderly is a full-service franchise marketing agency built to amplify and grow franchises and other dynamic brands.

Founded in 1999, Thunderly brings decades of expertise in franchise development under one roof, including: lead generation, website design, video production, public relations, social media, thought leadership, influencer campaigns, digital advertising, graphic design, crisis communication, personal branding, podcast production and more.

Known for its proprietary Amplified Integrated Marketing (AIM) Model©, Thunderly enables brands to align every aspect of marketing communications into a cohesive, structured strategy for visibility in a zero-click world across both traditional and AI-powered platforms.

More information is available at www.thunderlymarketing.com.

SOURCE Thunderly Marketing