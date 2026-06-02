Bojangles Selects Thunderly to Drive Franchise Development and Digital Growth

DALLAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderly , a full-service franchise marketing agency, has added Bojangles , the iconic Southern restaurant brand known for its bold flavors and loyal following, to its growing client roster.

Thunderly will execute a fully integrated franchise development lead generation and marketing program designed to elevate Bojangles' visibility and attract high-quality franchise candidates as the iconic brand continues to expand its footprint across the United States.

The scope includes paid media management across search and social platforms, creative development, SEO and website optimization, content creation, podcast production and advanced analytics.

"Bojangles is a powerhouse brand with a rich heritage and a strong growth trajectory," said Scott White, CEO of Thunderly Marketing. "Our focus is on building a scalable, performance-driven marketing engine that not only increases brand visibility but also attracts the right franchise partners."

Thunderly is nationally recognized as a leading franchise marketing agency built to make brands grow. Most recently, the agency introduced its proprietary Thunderly AIM Model (Amplified Integrated Marketing), developed in direct response to the rise of AI-generated search and large language models (LLMs). As brand visibility becomes increasingly shaped by AI-driven platforms, the AIM Model is designed to help franchisors maintain control of their messaging through a structured, cohesive and highly adaptable marketing approach.

For more information about Thunderly, visit www.thunderlymarketing.com.

About Thunderly

Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies, Thunderly is a full-service franchise marketing agency built to amplify and grow franchises and other dynamic brands. Founded in 1999, Thunderly brings decades of expertise in franchise development under one roof, including: lead generation, website design, video production, public relations, social media, thought leadership, influencer campaigns, digital advertising, graphic design, crisis communication, personal branding, podcast production and more.

Known for its proprietary AIM Model (Amplified Integrated Marketing), Thunderly enables brands to align every aspect of marketing communications into a cohesive, structured strategy for visibility in a zero-click world across both traditional and AI-powered platforms.

More information is available at www.thunderlymarketing.com .

SOURCE Thunderly Marketing