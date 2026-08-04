TiaLinx Strengthens Strategic Leadership with Appointment of Rebecca M. Cowen‑Hirsch to Advisory Board

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TiaLinx, Inc., a pioneer in advanced RF sensing, autonomous intelligence, and multi‑domain digital twin technologies, announced today that Rebecca M. Cowen‑Hirsch, Founder & CEO of Resolute Strategies, LLC, has joined the company's Advisory Board. Her appointment marks a significant milestone as TiaLinx accelerates its growth strategy and prepares for expanded engagement with defense, space, and commercial partners.

Ms. Rebecca M. Cowen-Hirsch, Advisory Board Member, TiaLinx, Inc. Dr. Fred Mohamadi, CEO TiaLinx, Inc.

Ms. Cowen‑Hirsch is a nationally recognized leader in space enterprise modernization, commercial‑government integration, and mission‑critical communications. Her extensive experience advising senior government and industry stakeholders brings a powerful strategic dimension to TiaLinx's next phase of development.

"TiaLinx is entering a period of rapid expansion, and Rebecca's insight will be instrumental as we scale our technology and deepen our market presence," said Dr. Fred Mohamadi, Founder & CEO of TiaLinx. "Her leadership experience, combined with her understanding of national security priorities and commercial innovation pathways, strengthens our ability to execute and deliver differentiated value to customers and investors."

TiaLinx's technology portfolio includes high‑performance RF sensing systems, AI‑driven autonomy, and real‑time digital twin architectures designed for maritime interdiction, orbital safety, autonomous surveillance, and sensor‑agnostic fusion. The company's solutions address critical capability gaps across defense and commercial markets, offering lower‑risk, higher‑return pathways for mission operators and investors.

Ms. Cowen‑Hirsch's advisory role will support strategic planning, market positioning, and partnership development as TiaLinx advances its product roadmap, including next‑generation edge processing, multi‑domain predictive intelligence, and scalable digital twin platforms.

"I am honored to join the TiaLinx Advisory Board," said Rebecca M. Cowen‑Hirsch. "TiaLinx is delivering breakthrough technologies that directly align with emerging mission needs across defense and space. I look forward to supporting Fred and the team as they continue to innovate and expand their impact."

Her appointment reinforces TiaLinx's commitment to building a world‑class leadership structure capable of guiding the company through upcoming investor engagements, strategic partnerships, and commercialization initiatives. With increasing demand for autonomous sensing, orbital intelligence, and maritime digital twin capabilities, TiaLinx is positioned for strong growth and long‑term value creation.

About TiaLinx, Inc. TiaLinx develops advanced sensing, autonomous intelligence, and multi‑domain digital twin technologies for maritime, airborne, and orbital applications. Leveraging proprietary RF systems, AI‑driven analytics, and real‑time predictive modeling, TiaLinx delivers mission‑critical capabilities to defense, security, and commercial operators worldwide. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Media Contact:

Fred Mohamadi

949-285-6255

[email protected]

SOURCE TiaLinx, Inc.