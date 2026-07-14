TiaLinx Appoints Retired Space Force Architect Maj. Gen. Clinton E. Crosier to Advisory Board

IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TiaLinx, Inc., a leader in advanced sensing, autonomous surveillance, and space‑domain intelligence technologies, today announced that Maj. Gen. Clinton E. Crosier, USAF/USSF (Ret.), has joined the company's Advisory Board. Maj. Gen. Crosier brings more than three decades of senior leadership experience across national security space operations, Space Domain Awareness (SDA), strategic force development, and advanced cloud technology applications.

Dr. Fred Mohamadi is recognized for pioneering radar architectures, sensor‑agnostic AI, and advanced fusion technologies. He leads multidisciplinary teams developing cutting‑edge solutions for defense, security, and space, shaping the future of intelligent sensing systems. Clint Crosier brings deep expertise from the U.S. Space Force and AWS Space, advising TiaLinx on policy, mission integration, and advanced sensing. His leadership strengthens commercial-government collaboration and accelerates adoption of resilient, next‑generation space technologies.

Maj. Gen. Crosier's distinguished career includes serving as the Director of Space Force Planning and the principal architect of the creation of the United States Space Force. He previously served as Deputy Director of Operations at U.S. Strategic Command, where he oversaw the operational acceptance and early employment of the Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP). As Director of Requirements for the U.S. Air Force (HAF/A5R), he led the development and approval of the original requirements for the SILENT BARKER program—two of the most consequential SDA capabilities fielded in the last decade.

"We are honored to welcome Maj. Gen. Crosier to the TiaLinx Advisory Board," said Dr. Fred Mohamadi, Founder and CEO of TiaLinx. "His operational insight, strategic vision, and deep understanding of SDA architectures will be invaluable as we advance our next‑generation sensing and autonomous intelligence platforms. His experience transitioning space‑based surveillance systems from concept to operational reality aligns directly with TiaLinx's mission."

Maj. Gen. Crosier is also the Founder and CEO of DeltaV Strategies and was the inaugural leader of the $1B Aerospace & Satellite business at Amazon Web Services, where he helped accelerate cloud adoption across the global space and geospatial industries for thousands of customers on six Continents.

"I am excited to join TiaLinx at this pivotal moment," said Maj. Gen. Crosier. "The company's innovative approach to wide‑field sensing, autonomous processing, and scalable space‑domain intelligence has the potential to meaningfully enhance national security space operations. I look forward to supporting the team as they continue to push the boundaries of what is possible."

Maj. Gen. Crosier's appointment strengthens TiaLinx's strategic advisory capabilities as the company expands its portfolio of advanced radar, electro‑optical, and AI‑driven surveillance technologies for government and commercial customers.

TiaLinx develops advanced AI-assisted sensing, autonomous surveillance, and space‑domain intelligence systems that enable persistent awareness across air, ground, and orbital environments. With a strong intellectual‑property foundation and a history of innovation, TiaLinx delivers mission‑critical technologies for national security and commercial applications.

Media Contact:

Fred Mohamadi

949-285-6255

[email protected]

SOURCE TiaLinx, Inc.