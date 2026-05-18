Tiami, The Luxury Hybrid Mattress Brand Founded by the Team Behind Leesa Sleep, Marks First Year With Memorial Day Event

The design-forward sleep company launched with Design Within Reach and is offering 35% off through June 8

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after launch, Tiami, the luxury hybrid mattress brand created by the founders and former owners of Leesa Sleep, is marking its first anniversary with a Memorial Day event offering 35% off all mattresses through June 8, 2026.

Built around a single luxury hybrid mattress model, Tiami represents the founding team's return to the sleep category after helping pioneer the direct-to-consumer mattress movement with Leesa, one of the most recognized online mattress brands of the past decade.

The Tiami luxury hybrid mattress The Tiami luxury hybrid mattress, 35% Off for Memorial Day, available at tiami.com and through Design Within Reach.

Rather than expanding into dozens of mattress models and endless feature comparisons, Tiami was designed around a different philosophy: create one exceptionally engineered mattress capable of delivering premium comfort, cooling, support, and durability without the confusion that now defines much of the luxury mattress market.

The company launched in spring 2025 with Design Within Reach as its exclusive retail partner available in 35 retail locations, giving customers the opportunity to experience the mattress in a curated, design-led retail environment while maintaining a direct-to-consumer business model online.

"After Leesa, we had the opportunity to rethink what we would build if we started over today," said David Wolfe, co-founder of Tiami. "The mattress industry has become increasingly complicated: too many models, too many claims, too much marketing. Tiami was created to simplify luxury sleep with a product that feels elevated, performs at a high level, and is engineered for long-term comfort and support."

Tiami's flagship luxury hybrid mattress combines an organic cotton sleep surface, responsive comfort layers, and a dual-pocketed coil support system engineered for airflow, pressure relief, spinal alignment, and motion isolation. Since launch, customer reviews have frequently highlighted cooler sleep, reduced aches and pains, stronger back support, and less partner disturbance.

Independent mattress testing organization NapLab awarded Tiami a 9.29 overall score, placing it among the top-rated hybrid mattresses tested to date, including perfect 10/10 scores for cooling performance and motion isolation.

The company's growth comes amid increasing consumer focus on sleep quality and wellness. According to CDC data, nearly one-third of U.S. adults report sleeping fewer than seven hours per night, while only slightly more than half say they wake feeling well-rested on most days. Tiami was engineered around the idea that luxury sleep should deliver meaningful performance night after night and is designed to hold up to those standards even a decade later.

Memorial Day Event: 35% Off

Tiami's Memorial Day event is available now through June 8, 2026, with 35% off all mattresses at Tiami.com. The promotion also includes the brand's 100-night in-home trial and 10-year limited warranty. Visit Tiami.com for more information and to learn more about the mattress.

About Tiami

Tiami is a modern luxury sleep brand founded by the team behind Leesa Sleep. Built on years of category expertise, Tiami brings together an organic cotton sleep surface, adaptive comfort layers, and a double-pocketed coil system in one meticulously crafted mattress. Available at tiami.com and through its exclusive retail partner, Design Within Reach.

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SOURCE Tiami Sleep Inc