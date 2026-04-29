VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiami, the luxury mattress brand co-founded by David Wolfe and Jamie Diamonstein, has partnered with Bonsai to deploy AI-powered search and discovery infrastructure across its commerce experience. Bonsai builds the connective layer between how shoppers search in an AI-first world and how brands show up and convert. Tiami is the first mattress brand to use it as Bonsai is currently in beta.

The infrastructure works in two places. First, out in the wild: when shoppers ask questions on AI platforms, search engines, and across the open web, Bonsai ensures Tiami is present and relevant in those conversations before a shopper has landed anywhere. Second, on tiami.com: once a shopper arrives, Bonsai's context engine keeps them engaged by surfacing answers specific to what they are actually asking, whether that is about back pain, cooling, motion transfer, or finding a mattress that works for couples with different sleep needs. The longer they stay, the more useful the experience gets.

For Tiami, which sells a single mattress by design, this infrastructure is essential. The brand's one-product model is a deliberate bet that one expertly engineered mattress beats a confusing lineup. But in a category flooded with options, a single-model brand risks being invisible to shoppers who do not know it answers their specific problem. Bonsai fixes that by making sure Tiami shows up in the right conversation, for the right query, before a shopper has ruled anything out.

"Today, access is not the problem. Shoppers are overwhelmed by options," said Wolfe, who co-founded Leesa Sleep in 2015 during the direct-to-consumer mattress boom. "Bonsai lets us reach the right shopper with the right answer before they ever land on our site."

The Tiami deployment is also building something few brands have: a triangulated view of how shoppers are actually searching. Most brands rely on a single source, their own first-party data. Tiami and Bonsai are combining first-party human search data with third-party competitor search data and real-time signals from agentic search platforms, tracking what AI systems surface when consumers ask about sleep, recovery, cooling, and mattresses. No other mattress brand is working from all three. Bonsai has measured over 500,000 AI interactions and fed that back into their context engine to improve visibility, accuracy and ultimately traffic to the website.

"We love working with companies in high SKU variety, high consideration categories. Mattresses are a perfect vertical for that and it's been a pleasure to partner with the Tiami team to push the extents of our platform's capabilities," said Prince Ghosh, co-founder at Bonsai.

"The fundamentals of how shoppers find and decide on products are shifting, and most of the category is still figuring out what that means. Tiami saw the shift early and moved on it. It's been a privilege to partner with them via powering their infrastructure," added Steeve Vakeeswaran, co-founder at Bonsai.

Wolfe watched the D2C mattress boom firsthand: the brands that cracked discovery before the category got crowded were the ones that broke through. He sees the same inflection point now, this time around how AI systems index, surface, and recommend products before a consumer ever visits a website. In Bonsai's beta, Tiami saw 25% more AI-driven traffic to its site within weeks of plugging into the context engine, with measurable gains in how often the brand surfaced in AI answers about sleep, recovery, and cooling.

"You have to move before it is obvious," Wolfe said. "Most brands have no idea how AI agents are talking about them or whether they are showing up at all. We do. Bonsai gives us full visibility into our paid and organic presence on chat platforms, how humans and agents are interacting with our brand, and closes the feedback loop on how we can measure and attribute results."

About Tiami

Tiami is a U.S.-based luxury mattress brand founded by sleep industry pioneers Jamie Diamonstein and David Wolfe. With a founding team with over 60 years of category-defining expertise between them, Tiami marks their return to the mattress industry, this time with one perfect design which is engineered to adapt to every sleeper and provide maximum comfort, support and sleep quality. Tiami is handcrafted in the U.S. from premium, modern materials including organic cotton, high-performance Energex™, advanced memory foam, a unique dual pocketed coil support system, and reinforced edge support. The hybrid mattress' multi-layered construction dynamically adjusts to body weight, sleep position, and movement throughout the night to deliver comfort, support, cooling, and durability in one unified system. Learn more at www.tiami.com and follow along at @tiamisleep.

About Bonsai

Bonsai builds search and discovery infrastructure for commerce in an AI-first world. Its context engine powers how brands show up across AI platforms, the open web, and their own websites, connecting shoppers to the right answers at every stage of the journey. Bonsai is currently in beta. Learn more at bonsai.io.

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SOURCE Tiami Sleep Inc