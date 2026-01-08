Tianma introducing 27" QHD 610Hz Oxide Display at CES 2026

World's Fastest Native Refresh Rate Oxide LCD Panel

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tianma, a leading global manufacturer of flat panel displays, is introducing a 27-inch Oxide TFT-LCD display with QHD resolution (2560×1440) and an industry-leading 610Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth motion in competitive gaming. Demonstrations at CES 2026, West Hall Meeting Rooms (W323) will be available by appointment only.

Leveraging advanced Oxide technology, this Tianma display reaches its ultra-high refresh rate through three core panel enhancements: positive-mode liquid crystal material; an optimized alignment layer; and a refined TFT structure.

Tianma's 27" QHD 610Hz Oxide Display delivers 1ms GTG response time to minimize motion blur and an anti-glare, anti-reflection design for visual comfort during extended use. This panel offers 350nits brightness, a 1200:1 contrast ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, ensuring vivid color and sharp detail for high-performance gaming.

More information about the innovative new display solutions being displayed by Tianma is available at CES 2026, West Hall Meeting Rooms (W323). Demonstrations will be available by appointment only. The Tianma press kit is accessible online at usa.tianma.com/press

Additional details can be found at usa.tianma.com.

About Tianma America, Inc.

Tianma America delivers advanced display solutions for the Americas, leveraging the global resources and innovation of the Tianma Group. Our expertise spans small to medium-size displays for a wide range of applications, including automotive, industrial, medical, consumer electronics, and emerging technologies.

As part of the Tianma Group, we combine world-class R&D with manufacturing capabilities across China and Japan to offer cutting-edge technologies such as TFT, LTPS, Oxide-TFT, AMOLED, flexible and transparent displays, and integrated touch solutions.

Through a strong network of distributors and partners, Tianma America provides complete display module solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://ces26.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=0013A00001Q1MbOQAV.

