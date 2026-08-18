Tiegen Boberg Sells Serrano's Most Iconic Modern Estate for $3,100,000

Donald Joseph-Designed Masterpiece in El Dorado Hills Closes as One of the Region's Most Significant Luxury Transactions of 2026

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiegen Boberg, Broker Associate at Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty and one of the most accomplished luxury real estate agents in El Dorado Hills, has closed the sale of 4573 Greenview Dr in Serrano Country Club for $3,100,000 — one of the most significant luxury residential transactions in the Greater Sacramento region in 2026. The sale closed April 22, 2026, with Boberg representing the seller.

4573 Greenview Drive, El Dorado Hills CA 95762

Designed by celebrated architect Donald Joseph and completed in 2017, the estate features 4,523 square feet of modern luxury on 0.52 acres with direct frontage on Serrano Country Club's second fairway. Walls of Andersen glass, a vanishing-edge pool with swim-up bar, a chef's kitchen with Sub-Zero and Thermador appliances, a temperature-controlled wine display, theater system, owned solar, and a 4-car garage define a home that cannot be replicated at any price in today's market.

PROPERTY AT A GLANCE Sale Price $3,100,000 Close of Escrow April 22, 2026 Living Area 4,523 sq ft • $685/sq ft Bedrooms / Bathrooms 4 Bed • 6 Bath Lot / Community 0.52 Acres • Serrano Country Club Architect / Year Built Donald Joseph • 2017 MLS # 226011688 Listing Agent Tiegen Boberg • DRE #01964215

"This is not just a luxury home — it's an architectural statement. Donald Joseph designed something here that simply doesn't exist anywhere else in Serrano. Our marketing put this property in front of the right buyers globally, and the result speaks for itself."

— TIEGEN BOBERG, BROKER ASSOCIATE, NICK SADEK SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

The sale adds to Boberg's track record of high-value transactions across luxury sales in El Dorado Hills, Serrano, Folsom, and Granite Bay. Licensed since 2014, Boberg has closed more than 1,500 transactions representing over $800 million in combined sales volume and has been recognized in the RealTrends Top 1.5% of REALTORS® Nationwide for more than five consecutive years. His listings sell at 103% of list price and 31% faster than the market average.

The property was marketed using Boberg's proprietary H.O.M.E. Launch system — a framework built to generate qualified buyer demand before and during the listing period, not simply respond to it. The approach included professional aerial photography, cinematic visual content, targeted digital advertising, and global syndication through Sotheby's International Realty's network spanning more than 80 countries and territories. Read the full case study here.

ABOUT TIEGEN BOBERG

Tiegen Boberg is a Broker Associate, REALTOR®, and Luxury Property Specialist at Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty, specializing in El Dorado Hills, Serrano, Folsom, Granite Bay, and Greater Sacramento. With 1,500+ transactions and $800M+ in career sales volume, he is consistently ranked among the top luxury real estate agents in El Dorado Hills and Northern California. Learn more at tiegenboberg.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tiegen Boberg

Broker Associate | REALTOR® | CA DRE# 01964215

Nick Sadek Sotheby's International Realty

5170 Golden Foothill Parkway • El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

916-747-0773 • [email protected] • tiegenboberg.com

NICK SADEK SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY • DRE #01964215 ###

SOURCE Tiegen Boberg - El Dorado Hills Real Estate