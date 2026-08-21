TIER IV joins Open Invention Network 2.0 to drive the expansion of the open-source ecosystem for autonomous driving through a patent strategy

TOKYO, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV, the pioneering force behind open-source software for autonomous driving, has joined Open Invention Network (OIN) 2.0, a new framework established by OIN, a global network dedicated to protecting open source software from patent risks. As the leading developer of Autoware, open source software for autonomous driving, TIER IV will leverage its participation in OIN 2.0 to help reduce patent risks and create an environment where a wide range of partners, including automakers, suppliers, and semiconductor makers, can confidently leverage open-source technologies, while promoting the expansion of the open-source ecosystem for autonomous driving from a patent strategy perspective.

OIN provides a global patent non-aggression framework that supports the development and growth of open source software, with thousands of companies and organizations around the world participating in the network. Through the OIN framework, participants grant one another royalty-free cross-licenses to patents covering the Linux System as defined by OIN, helping to reduce patent risks associated with Linux and related open source software. Launched in January 2026, OIN 2.0 expands the scope of the Linux System, broadening the range of technologies covered by OIN's patent non-aggression framework.

TIER IV has led the development of Autoware since its initial release in 2015. Built on open source software, including Linux and ROS, Autoware serves as the foundation of TIER IV's software platforms for bringing autonomous driving into society. In recent years, TIER IV has been expanding the autonomous driving ecosystem by collaborating with automakers, suppliers, semiconductor makers, and other partners to leverage an open technology foundation spanning software, AI, and automotive computing.

To advance the deployment of autonomous driving in collaboration with partners around the world and help create a safer and more sustainable society, it is essential to foster an ecosystem built on open source software, in addition to advancing technological development within individual companies. This requires creating an environment that reduces patent risks associated with open source software and enables its use with greater confidence. By joining OIN 2.0, TIER IV will participate in OIN's framework for patent non-aggression and enhanced governance, while also pursuing a patent strategy that balances the use of open-source software with the protection of intellectual property. Through these efforts, the company will contribute to the healthy and sustainable development of the open-source ecosystem supporting autonomous driving.

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware, open-source software for autonomous driving. With a comprehensive suite of platforms and services built around Autoware, TIER IV provides everything from software development and vehicle procurement to operational support. Through the Autoware ecosystem, TIER IV works with partners worldwide to shape the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, aiming to create mobility that is safer, more sustainable, and accessible to all.

The word marks and logos of TIER IV are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIER IV, Inc. in Japan and other countries. All other company names, product names, service names, and logos referenced herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

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SOURCE TIER IV, Inc.