TIER IV to jointly develop next-generation development platform with Astemo, accelerating E2E autonomous driving AI with Co-MLOps solution

TOKYO, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV, the pioneering force behind open-source software for autonomous driving, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Astemo, to jointly develop a next-generation software development platform for autonomous driving systems.

Through this collaboration, the two companies will leverage TIER IV's Co-MLOps solution – collaborative data-sharing technology – to build Astemo's next-generation development platform, enabling the continuous development and improvement of production-quality end-to-end (E2E) autonomous driving AI models, with commercialization targeted around 2030. Astemo aims to deploy E2E autonomous driving AI models in passenger vehicles in the early 2030s using this development platform.

E2E autonomous driving AI models – which integrate perception, planning and control into a single learning process – are emerging as a foundational technology for next-generation advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving systems.

As autonomous driving technology advances, TIER IV is working toward Level 4+ autonomy to gradually expand fully autonomous driving into more complex environments. E2E AI models are a key technology for achieving this goal. Bringing these models to production readiness requires compliance with automotive safety and manufacturing standards. It also demands an AI development infrastructure capable of continuously collecting, processing, training and evaluating large-scale driving data. Such infrastructure forms the foundation for the continuous evolution of E2E AI models and will be a key source of competitiveness for future production autonomous driving systems.

Through their involvement in the Autoware Foundation (AWF) and SOAFEE, TIER IV and Astemo previously collaborated on the reference implementation of Open AD Kit, a cloud-native framework for autonomous driving development based on Autoware. Astemo is also involved in TIER IV's Co-MLOps project, launched in January 2024. This latest initiative deepens their partnership and expands TIER IV's data-sharing platform for autonomous driving AI development.

TIER IV leads the development of Autoware and advances AI-based Level 4 autonomous driving worldwide while building AI development platforms through its Co-MLOps solution. This MoU enables the companies to combine TIER IV's expertise in AI development platforms with Astemo's industry expertise as a Tier 1 supplier. This expertise includes functional safety compliance and vehicle integration across braking, suspension, powertrain and ADAS technologies. Together, the companies will build a development platform that enables the continuous evolution of production-ready E2E autonomous driving AI models, accelerating the development of next-generation autonomous driving systems.

This collaboration will advance the following initiatives:

1. Creation of a next-generation development platform by harnessing Co-MLOps solution

Astemo will license TIER IV's Co-MLOps architecture – the core technology underpinning Co-MLOps solution – along with related technologies. Leveraging these assets, TIER IV and Astemo will build a next-generation development platform that integrates the collection, processing, training, evaluation and continuous improvement of AI models, with commercialization targeted around 2030. In parallel, Astemo will establish an internal framework for the continuous development and improvement of E2E autonomous driving AI models that meet the quality and safety requirements for mass-production vehicles.

2. Joint study on E2E autonomous driving AI models for Level 4+ autonomy

By sharing the insights and technological assets gained from the development of the planned platform, TIER IV and Astemo will define and align the technical requirements for E2E autonomous driving AI models, while developing a medium- to long-term roadmap.

Using this platform, Astemo aims to continuously advance its E2E autonomous driving AI models and deploy Level 4+ E2E AI models in passenger vehicles in the early 2030s.

"Bringing E2E autonomous driving AI models into real-world deployment requires advancing both mass-production readiness and AI development infrastructure in parallel," said Shinpei Kato, founder and CEO of TIER IV. "We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with Astemo by providing licenses for TIER IV's Co-MLOps solution and related technologies. Astemo's track record as a global Tier 1 supplier makes it an ideal partner for this initiative. Together, we will further expand the Autoware ecosystem and accelerate the deployment of safe, scalable autonomous driving technologies."

"We believe that next-generation autonomous driving systems will be driven by E2E AI models and data-centric AI development platforms that enable their continuous evolution," said Hiroshi Tamagawa, Executive Vice President, CTO and CISO of Astemo. "Through our collaboration with TIER IV, whose expertise spans autonomous driving and data platform technologies, we aim to further strengthen the internet-of-vehicles platform that Astemo is developing. By leveraging the combined ecosystems of our two companies, we will expand these technologies beyond the automotive industry into broader mobility applications, helping shape the future of continuously evolving mobility."

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware, open-source software for autonomous driving. With a comprehensive suite of platforms and services built around Autoware, TIER IV provides everything from software development and vehicle procurement to operational support. Through the Autoware ecosystem, TIER IV works with partners worldwide to shape the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, aiming to create mobility that is safer, more sustainable, and accessible to all.

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SOURCE TIER IV, Inc.