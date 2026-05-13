TIER IV launches MP camera series optimized for commercial-scale Level 4 autonomous driving

TOKYO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV, the pioneering force behind open-source software for autonomous driving, has launched the MP camera series, an automotive-grade lineup engineered for advanced autonomous driving systems. Supplementing TIER IV's current lineup of cameras built with hard-to-source automotive-grade components, the new series meets the stringent quality requirements of production vehicles and is available at scale.

Key features

Level 4 optimized : Proprietary image optimization and flexible camera control deliver high-fidelity visual data essential for driverless operations.

: Proprietary image optimization and flexible camera control deliver high-fidelity visual data essential for driverless operations. Autoware compatible : Seamless integration with Autoware, open-source software for autonomous driving, reduces system development time.

: Seamless integration with Autoware, open-source software for autonomous driving, reduces system development time. Mass-production scale: Manufacturing and quality control managed by a partner with proven automotive experience ensures stable and scalable supply.

The MP camera series launches with the following three models, with more to be introduced in phases:

C1 Camera C1-195 MP

C2 Camera C2-030 MP

C2 Camera C2-062 MP

Designed to significantly reduce the time and cost of autonomous driving system development, TIER IV's camera lineup is built for a wide range of imaging applications. In collaboration with partners, including ADLINK, Connect Tech, Neousys and EUREKA, a provider of solutions for construction machinery, TIER IV aims to accelerate the deployment of image recognition and remote monitoring technology in public transportation, logistics, construction machinery, agricultural equipment and other specialized domains.

Purchase inquiries

AISAN TECHNOLOGY

https://aisan-mobility.com/en/lineup/c1/

Digiflec

https://digiflec.com/tier-iv/

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware, open-source software for autonomous driving. With a comprehensive suite of platforms and services built around Autoware, TIER IV provides everything from software development and vehicle procurement to operational support. Through the Autoware ecosystem, TIER IV works with partners worldwide to shape the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, aiming to create mobility that is safer, more sustainable, and accessible to all.

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The word marks and logos of TIER IV are trademarks or registered trademarks of TIER IV, Inc. in Japan and other countries. All other company names, product names, service names, and logos referenced herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

SOURCE TIER IV, Inc.