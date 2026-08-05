TilePix Redefines Dorm Décor with a Talent-Led Back-to-School Campaign and Three Limited Edition Dorm Drops of Photo Borders, Available Exclusively at Walgreens

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TilePix is redefining back-to-school shopping with a first-of-its-kind dorm design campaign that pairs undergrad influencers with top designers to create inspiring, personality-packed living spaces. Extending the campaign beyond social media, TilePix is introducing limited-edition "Dorm Drops" of photo border designs, available exclusively at Walgreens this back-to-school season. The collection enables students to bring some of the season's most coveted dorm aesthetics to life in their own spaces.

TilePix's Student and Design Muses

The campaign spotlights three unexpected student-and-designer pairings, each challenged to transform a blank dorm room into a highly personalized space that reflects the student's unique style and story. Featured pairings include:

Two-Time Olympian and UCLA student Jordan Chiles with Designer Tay Nakamoto

Columbia University Student and Actress (notably from Avatar) Bailey Bass with DIYer Juan Marquez

Incoming University of Tennessee freshman and Content Creator Noelle Kate with Designer Kelly Marcelo

Each influencer and designer pair incorporated TilePix's new limited edition photo borders into their dorm concepts, showcasing how personalized wall décor can become the centerpiece of the room. The resulting dorm makeovers blend functionality, personality and creativity, giving students fresh inspiration as they prepare for the academic year. The social media series is now live across TilePix channels.

"Back-to-college is my favorite season for TilePix because students bring such fresh creativity when decorating their own spaces for the first time," shares Kelsey Kinel, Director of Marketing at TilePix. "They're experimenting, taking risks and discovering their personal design styles along the way. That's the beauty of a temporary space: it gives you the freedom to play. The students and designers featured in this campaign showed just how many unique ways a blank dorm room can be transformed into a space that feels entirely your own."

The three Limited-Edition Dorm Drops include:

Coastal, Available Now | Classic coastal style comes to life across five bordered designs in blue, white and butter yellow. Striped, floral, postcard, dotted and paisley patterns give college students' favorite photos a fresh, beachy feel.





Hype, Available Now | Bold, graphic and trendy, this photo border assortment includes 10 designs in black and white with pops of red, blue and yellow. From checkerboard patterns and playful stripes to solid-colored borders, the Hype Limited Edition Dorm Drop elevates college students' favorite photos with an edgy touch.





Moody Floral, Available Aug. 11 | Featuring eight designs in rich burgundy, olive green and soft ivory, these photo borders were made for dreamy, vintage-inspired dorms. Florals, lace and textured patterns add a warm, collected look to any student's campus walls.

Exclusively available at Walgreens.com, the borders expand on TilePix's recently launched "Bordered Designs" collection, offering students curated designs inspired by today's most popular trends. The borders make it easy to coordinate wall displays with bedding, furniture and accessories, helping students create a cohesive look throughout their space. The three limited-edition border assortments will only be available until Labor Day.

To add these to TilePix's prints, shoppers can visit the TilePix page on Walgreens.com, select any TilePix product, explore TilePix's new photo border patterns and colors, including coastal, hype and floral styles from each Limited-Edition Dorm Drop, upload their own photos through the customization tool, and checkout. These curated borders for back-to-college are available on any framed or glass TilePix sold at Walgreens. They are also available on the black and white Classic 8x8 frames for FREE Same Day Pickup* at thousands of Walgreens locations nationwide, making it easier than ever for students to walk to their campus Walgreens and come home with affordable, on-trend customized memories for their campus walls. TilePix and Walgreens have elevated what's possible for dorm styling this season and can't wait to see how their dorm design social campaign and three exclusive drops transform dorm rooms all season long.

https://photo.walgreens.com/store/tilepix

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Instagram: @tile.pix @walgreens

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MEDIA CONTACTS:

Sabrina Levine Communications

Nicole Waldman | [email protected] | (805) 404-8152

Maxie Katsikas | [email protected] | (917) 991-3750

About TilePix:

Having launched October 2022, TilePix's innovation is flipping the wall décor industry on its head, making wall design accessible, easy, and unbelievably fun. TilePix products are mounted with a patented magnetic hanging system, which means no nails, no hassle and absolutely no wall damage (seriously!). Instead, TilePix reframes the potential of the wall; its magnets enable everyone to hang (...and re-hang and re-hang) custom gallery walls in seconds, making TilePix the leading option for dorm dwellers, apartment renters and DIY enthusiasts. TilePix's vision is to fill every white wall with creativity because with the right tools and a little guidance, everyone should feel empowered to be creative. Their wall décor is fully customizable. All you have to do is upload your uniquely original photos, art or designs to their site to seamlessly curate the gallery of your dreams. The brand has a diverse assortment of top wall décor products to pick from, like sleek glass prints, skateboard decks, framed photo tiles, canvas, posters, and more. The site also has playfully versatile design tools, like Splits. This creative feature stretches a single image across unlimited amounts of wall décor, bringing an unbelievably larger-than- life statement piece to the home. TilePix ships nationwide and TilePix frames are available for FREE Same Day Pick-up* at over thousands of Walgreens locations across America, making it the perfect option for last-minute shoppers, who need quick gifts or DIY pieces. Its parent brand Tracer is known as the leader in the printing industry, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Tracer has deep rooted relationships in printing with big leaders, like Walgreens. TilePix provides unmatched creative resources, unlike other decor brands, to uplift and support designers at various stages of their career. You can shop artist partnership collections like Jonathan Adler on TilePix's artist marketplace too.

*Pickup in as little as 30 minutes based on national averages, actual times may vary. Available for eligible items when your order is $10 or more (after promo codes & coupons are applied and before taxes). Exclusions and restrictions apply. Visit https://www.walgreens.com/store-services/store-pickup for details.

SOURCE TilePix