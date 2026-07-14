TilePix Launches "Bordered Designs" Dorm Décor Line at Walgreens, Redefining Student Wall Style with Trendy Photo Borders and Bold, Nail-Free Dorm Decor Solutions

For today's students, dorm rooms have become much more than a place to live - they are a canvas for self-expression. As social media continues to fuel inspiration around room makeovers, dorm tours and evolving aesthetics, students are looking for affordable and flexible ways to create a space that feels uniquely their own. TilePix's new "Bordered Designs" dorm décor line helps bring those visions to life with colorful, customizable photo borders designed exclusively for Walgreens shoppers. Featuring patterns like polka dots, stripes, gingham and more, the collection makes it easy to create a look that feels one-of-a kind – with no nails, no tools and no wall damage.

"Students are putting more thought into styling their dorm rooms than ever before, treating these spaces as an extension of their personality and style," said Kelsey Kinel, Head of Marketing at TilePix. "TilePix has always been a natural fit for college living thanks to our nail-free hanging technology. The launch of our "Bordered Designs" takes the dorm decorating experience to the next level by giving students even more ways to personalize their favorite photos and create a space that feels uniquely their own. We're thrilled to launch this exclusive collection with Walgreens and bring a fresh new approach to our nail-free wall art for the back-to-school season."

To add these "Bordered Designs" to TilePix's prints, shoppers can visit the TilePix page on Walgreens.com, select any TilePix product, upload their photos through the customization tool and select the "More Designs" tab. Then, they should select the "Bordered Designs" folder, choose their favorite pattern, and explore the "Design Variations" tab for even more color options. These curated borders for back-to-college are available on any framed or glass TilePix sold at Walgreens. The "Bordered Designs" are also available on the black and white Classic 8x8 frames for FREE Same Day Pickup* at thousands of Walgreens locations nationwide, making it as easy as a walk to the local campus Walgreens for students to grab their custom décor and bring their dorm gallery vision to life. https://photo.walgreens.com/store/tilepix

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MEDIA CONTACTS:

Sabrina Levine Communications

Nicole Waldman | [email protected] | (805) 404-8152

Maxie Katsikas | [email protected] | (917) 991-3750

About TilePix:

Having launched October 2022, TilePix's innovation is flipping the wall décor industry on its head, making wall design accessible, easy, and unbelievably fun. TilePix products are mounted with a patented magnetic hanging system, which means no nails, no hassle and absolutely no wall damage (seriously!). Instead, TilePix reframes the potential of the wall; its magnets enable everyone to hang (...and re-hang and re-hang) custom gallery walls in seconds, making TilePix the leading option for dorm dwellers, apartment renters and DIY enthusiasts. TilePix's vision is to fill every white wall with creativity because with the right tools and a little guidance, everyone should feel empowered to be creative. Their wall décor is fully customizable. All you have to do is upload your uniquely original photos, art or designs to their site to seamlessly curate the gallery of your dreams. The brand has a diverse assortment of top wall décor products to pick from, like sleek glass prints, skateboard decks, framed photo tiles, canvas, posters, and more. The site also has playfully versatile design tools, like Splits. This creative feature stretches a single image across unlimited amounts of wall décor, bringing an unbelievably larger-than- life statement piece to the home. TilePix ships nationwide and TilePix frames are available for FREE Same Day Pick-up* at over thousands of Walgreens locations across America, making it the perfect option for last-minute shoppers, who need quick gifts or DIY pieces. Its parent brand Tracer is known as the leader in the printing industry, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Tracer has deep rooted relationships in printing with big leaders, like Walgreens. TilePix provides unmatched creative resources, unlike other decor brands, to uplift and support designers at various stages of their career. You can shop artist partnership collections like Jonathan Adler on TilePix's artist marketplace too.

*Pickup in as little as 30 minutes based on national averages, actual times may vary. Available for eligible items when your order is $10 or more (after promo codes & coupons are applied and before taxes). Exclusions and restrictions apply. Visit https://www.walgreens.com/store-services/store-pickup for details.

SOURCE TilePix