Timken Announces Key Leadership Appointments

The company is evolving its structure with the appointment of a chief commercial officer (CCO) and chief operating officer (COO). These enterprise-wide roles will ensure a coordinated focus on global operations and commercial strategy, supporting ongoing company-wide objectives to better leverage the multinational footprint and operate as One Timken. This holistic structure builds on Timken's previous leadership announcement and will enable faster decision-making and execution across businesses and regions.

Tim Graham is appointed to the new position of executive vice president and CCO, effective Sept. 1. In this role, Graham will bring together a unified sales force across the company to better serve customers. He will lead enterprise-wide commercial strategy, marketing and commercial sales excellence, including oversight of sales execution and revenue growth in each of the regions.

Steve Ribaudo is appointed to the new position of executive vice president and COO and will join Timken, effective Sept. 1. In this role, Ribaudo will lead efforts to optimize the company's multinational footprint, enterprise operations, procurement and supply chain functions, operational excellence initiatives and end-to-end profit and loss (P&L) ownership.

"This change is designed to enhance execution, speed and accountability to accelerate profitable growth and better serve our customers," said Lucian Boldea, president and chief executive officer. "I am confident these leaders will advance Elevate to Outperform into the next phase of our transformation – and beyond. Steve's operational expertise will sharpen performance and accountability while Tim's deep Timken experience will strengthen customer engagement and generate growth."

Executive Biographies

Tim Graham

Graham currently serves as executive vice president and president of the Industrial Motion business. With more than two decades at Timken, he has a proven track record leading global teams, overseeing complex operations and driving growth. Prior roles at Timken include vice president of operations for Engineered Bearings, acting president for American Roller Bearing and Aurora Bearing and director of European operations. Before joining Timken, Graham served in supply chain management roles with International Paper Company and Thomas & Betts Corporation. He earned a bachelor's degree in transportation and logistics management from Kent State University and an executive MBA from the University of Memphis.

Steve Ribaudo

Ribaudo brings nearly 20 years of global operations and industrial leadership to Timken, with demonstrated success leading results-oriented, high-performing teams focused on continuous improvement, strengthening customer relationships and enhancing business performance. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and general manager, Commercial HVAC, Americas, at Carrier Global Corp. He previously held senior leadership roles in wheel and brake operations at Collins Aerospace and positions of increasing responsibility in aerospace aftermarket and operations at United Technologies. Ribaudo earned a bachelor's degree in applied science from Keene State College and a master's in finance and business administration from Norwich University.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a leader in advanced motion technology, designs and manufactures highly engineered systems and components for customers in strategic end markets, including aerospace and defense, power and electrification, and automation and industrial solutions. With more than 125 years of specialized expertise and a multinational presence, Timken is a trusted partner worldwide, innovating and powering performance across the application lifecycle. The company posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2025 and employs approximately 19,000 people, operating from 45 countries. Learn more at www.timken.com or @TheTimkenCompany.

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SOURCE The Timken Company