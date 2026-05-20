Timken Details Strategy and Announces 2028 Financial Targets at Investor Day

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a leader in advanced motion technology, hosted an Investor Day earlier today in New York City.

Lucian Boldea, president and CEO, and other members of Timken's executive team detailed the company's 2028 financial targets and strategy to accelerate profitable growth, structurally increase margins and drive value for shareholders.

"Today, we introduced our Elevate to Outperform strategy, which is focused on optimizing our portfolio, investing decisively in our strategic verticals, and better leveraging our multinational footprint as we operate as One Timken," said Boldea. "Execution of our plan is well underway to achieve compelling 2028 financial targets and deliver enhanced value to our customers and shareholders over the long term."

Highlights from Timken's 2028 financial targets include:

Total sales of $5.0 to $5.2 billion, with an organic net sales CAGR percentage in the mid-single digits

Industrial Motion segment adjusted EBITDA margin of 25 to 27 percent of sales in 2028, up from 19 percent in 2025

Engineered Bearings segment adjusted EBITDA margin of 21 to 23 percent of sales in 2028, up from 18.9 percent in 2025

Adjusted earnings per share of approximately $8.50, a greater than 55 percent increase compared to 2025

Presentation materials and a replay of the webcast are available at http://investors.timken.com. The webcast passcode is TimkenNYSE and will be accessible until June 3, 2026.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a leader in advanced motion technology, designs and manufacturers highly engineered systems and components for customers in strategic end markets, including aerospace and defense, power and electrification, and automation and industrial solutions. With more than 125 years of specialized expertise and a multinational presence, Timken is a trusted partner worldwide, innovating and powering performance across the application lifecycle. The company posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2025 and employs approximately 19,000 people, operating from 45 countries. Learn more at www.timken.com or @TheTimkenCompany.

Certain statements in this release (including statements regarding the company's forecasts, estimates, plans and expectations) that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, the statements related to expectations regarding the company's future financial performance are forward-looking.

The company cautions that actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of important factors, including: fluctuations in customer demand for the company's products or services; unanticipated changes in business relationships with customers or their purchases from the company; changes in the financial health of the company's customers, which may have an impact on the company's revenues, earnings and impairment charges; logistical issues associated with port closures, delays or increased costs; the impact of changes to the company's accounting methods; political risks associated with government instability; recent world events that have increased the risks posed by international trade disputes, tariffs, sanctions and hostilities; strained geopolitical relations between countries in which we have significant operations; weakness in global or regional general economic conditions and capital markets (as a result of financial stress affecting the banking system or otherwise); changes in wages, shipping costs, raw material costs, energy and fuel prices, and other production costs; changes in customer demand or tariff rates and other costs associated with tariffs; the company's ability to satisfy its obligations under its debt agreements and renew or refinance borrowings on favorable terms; fluctuations in currency valuations or interest rates; changes in the expected costs associated with product warranty claims; the ability to achieve satisfactory operating results in the integration of acquired companies, including realizing any accretion, synergies, and expected cashflow generation within expected timeframes or at all; the company's ability to effectively adjust prices for its products in response to changing dynamics; the impact on the company's pension obligations and assets due to changes in interest rates, investment performance and other tactics designed to reduce risk; the introduction of new disruptive technologies, such as artificial intelligence; unplanned plant shutdowns; the effects of government-imposed restrictions, commercial requirements, and company goals associated with climate change and emissions or other sustainability initiatives; unanticipated litigation, claims, investigations remediation, or assessments; the rapidly evolving global regulatory landscape and the corresponding heightened operational complexity and compliance risks; restrictions on the use of, or claims or remediation associated with, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or polytetrafluoroethylene; the company's ability to maintain positive relations with unions and works councils; the company's ability to compete for skilled labor and to attract, retain and develop management, other key employees, and skilled personnel; negative impacts to the company's operations or financial position as a result of pandemics, epidemics, or other public health concerns and associated governmental measures; and the company's ability to complete and achieve the benefits of announced plans, programs, initiatives, acquisitions, capital investments, and cost reduction actions. Additional factors are discussed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Except as required by the federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations:

Sarah Factor

234.262.4878

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

[email protected]

SOURCE The Timken Company