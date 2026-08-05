Timken Declares Quarterly Dividend of 36 Cents Per Share

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a leader in advanced motion technology, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 36 cents per share. The dividend is payable on Aug. 28, 2026, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 18, 2026.

Timken has paid a dividend on its common shares every quarter since its original listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1922. The upcoming dividend represents 417 consecutive quarters, one of the longest-running dividend streaks among NYSE-listed companies. In addition, 2026 marks the company's thirteenth consecutive year of annual dividend growth.

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a leader in advanced motion technology, designs and manufactures highly engineered systems and components for customers in strategic end markets, including aerospace and defense, power and electrification, and automation and industrial solutions. With more than 125 years of specialized expertise and a multinational presence, Timken is a trusted partner worldwide, innovating and powering performance across the application lifecycle. The company posted $4.6 billion in sales in 2025 and employs approximately 19,000 people, operating from 45 countries. Learn more at www.timken.com or @TheTimkenCompany.

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SOURCE The Timken Company