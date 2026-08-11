Tiny Mighty Communications Converts Industrial Specialization Into Inc. 5000 Growth

Nashville agency debuts at No. 3,599 nationally with specialized model built for technical, specified and relationship-driven markets

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiny Mighty Communications, an integrated corporate and marketing communications agency serving industrial and manufacturing organizations, debuted on the 2026 Inc. 5000 at No. 3,599 nationally, marking its first appearance among America's fastest-growing private companies.

The agency also ranked No. 311 among advertising, marketing and public relations firms; No. 82 in Tennessee; and No. 58 in the Nashville metropolitan area.

Tiny Mighty Communications leadership team, from left: Brittnei Krafzig, Operations Director; Eric Tieles, Vice President and General Manager; and Paul Oakley, Founder and CEO. Together, they lead the agency’s continued growth and focus on complex industrial and manufacturing communications.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is meaningful because it reflects a choice we made early to become more specialized, not more general," said Paul Oakley, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Tiny Mighty Communications. "Industrial and manufacturing organizations need partners who understand technical products, long sales cycles, regulatory pressure, complex stakeholder networks and the importance of relationships. Our growth shows there is real demand for that depth."

That need extends beyond marketing visibility. In specified and regulated markets, influence depends on building shared understanding across the many people who shape decisions — from technical evaluators and internal advocates to executives, channel partners and end users. Tiny Mighty calls its approach Specified Market Influence™: connecting communications across the people, channels and moments that shape trust and preference in complex B2B markets. It is built for markets where sales cycles are long, products demand education, compliance shapes communication, stakeholders are many and relationships determine opportunity. In those environments, influence is earned over time by connecting the right message with the right people at the right moment.

"Reputation often reaches the room before a company does," Oakley said. "A technical article, an employee conversation, a case study, a trade show meeting or a trusted industry relationship may influence a decision months or years later. Specified Market Influence connects those moments so communications can build understanding, credibility and business value."

The recognition coincides with the launch of Tiny Mighty's refreshed visual identity, website and brand language, which more clearly express the agency's specialization and point of view. Since its founding in 2019, Tiny Mighty has grown into an independent firm serving Fortune 500 companies, global manufacturers, category leaders and industrial innovators. The agency has also continued investing in senior leadership, talent, technology and specialist resources while preserving the access and accountability of a focused independent firm.

The 2026 Inc. 5000 ranks privately held, independent, for-profit U.S. companies according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 through 2025.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

About Tiny Mighty Communications

Tiny Mighty Communications is an award-winning, Nashville-based corporate and marketing communications agency for companies with complicated stories and little room to get them wrong. Since 2019, the independent firm has helped Fortune 500 companies, global manufacturers, category leaders and industrial innovators turn technical expertise, business change and market pressure into communications that people can understand, trust and act on.

Tiny Mighty brings strategy, public relations, sustainability, employee communications, customer and channel engagement, digital activation, creative content and measurement into one connected system. Its Specified Market Influence™ approach is designed for markets where sales cycles are long, stakeholders are many, regulation matters and reputation often arrives before the company does. Learn more at www.tinymightyco.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Paul Oakley, Founder and CEO

Tiny Mighty Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Tiny Mighty Communications