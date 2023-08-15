Tire Material market to grow by USD 15,531.8 million between 2022 to 2027; Growth opportunities led by Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. and Bridgestone Corp. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on tire material market, 2022-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 15,531.8 million at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The rise in sales of passenger vehicles drives the tire material market. The growth can be attributed to the increasing sales of various passenger vehicles, such as sedans, hatchbacks, minicars, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), crossovers, and passenger vans. For instance, in 2017, the average age of passenger cars and light trucks was above 11 years, as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The growing demand for vehicles has increased the demand for tires and, therefore, tire materials in the region. Hence, such factors boost the tire material market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tire Material Market

Tire Material Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The tire material market report covers the following areas:

Tire Material Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Cabot Corp., Continental AG, Dassault Systemes SE, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., GRI Tires, Hyosung Advanced Materials, Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, Nokian Tyres Plc, Schubert and Salzer GmbH, Umicore NV, Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., ZEPPELIN GmbH, PetroChina Co. Ltd., and Trelleborg AB are among some of the major market participants.

Company Offerings

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers tire materials such as Birla Carbon 2123.

Bridgestone Corp. - The company offers tire materials such as rubber and polyester.

Continental AG - The company offers tire materials such as natural and synthetic rubber.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Tire Material Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Trends

The shift towards sustainable materials is an emerging tire material market trend. There is an increasing number of eco-friendly and sustainable tire materials in the market. To address this growing demand, manufacturers are rapidly implementing bio-based alternatives, recycled materials, and materials with a lower carbon footprint.

Tire manufacturers like Bridgestone offer tires (namely, Bridgestone Ecopia EP422 Plus) with recycled components like steel and polyester fibers and natural rubber obtained from plantations that are sustainable. Hence, such factors drive the tire material market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Fluctuating prices of raw materials of tire manufacturing materials challenge the growth of the tire material market. The challenges may be owing to fluctuating raw material prices, particularly those of natural rubber and synthetic polymers.

Unexpected increases in the prices of natural rubber can have a direct impact on the cost of tire material manufacturers, increasing manufacturing costs and possibly lowering their ability to compete in the market in focus. To mitigate the effects of volatile raw material prices, tire material manufacturers must carefully manage their supply chains, research alternate sourcing possibilities, and optimize production techniques. Hence, such challenges impede the tire material market during the forecast period.

Tire Material Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Tire Material Market is segmented as below:

Type

Elastomers



Reinforcing Fillers



Plasticizers



Chemicals

Vehicle type

Passenger cars



Trucks



Buses



ICV

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The elastomers segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing demand can be attributed to the demand for high-performance, long-lasting tires rising across a variety of industries, including automotive and aviation. Furthermore, the production of tires makes substantial use of synthetic rubber elastomers such as poly-butadiene rubber (BR) and styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR). Hence, such factors boost the elastomers segment of the tire material market during the forecast period.

Tire Material Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist tire material market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tire material market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tire material market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tire material market vendors

Tire Material Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15,531.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., Cabot Corp., Continental AG, Dassault Systemes SE, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., GRI Tires, Hyosung Advanced Materials, Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., JSR Corp., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, Nokian Tyres Plc, Schubert and Salzer GmbH, Umicore NV, Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., ZEPPELIN GmbH, PetroChina Co. Ltd., and Trelleborg AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

