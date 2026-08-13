TISE Reports H1 2026 Listing Results; Sets Records for Total Number and Value of Listings

GUERNSEY, Channel Islands, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stock Exchange (TISE), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), today announced that it listed 442 new securities during the first six months of 2026.

This brings the total number of listings to a record 4,861 securities on TISE's Official List at 30 June 2026, an increase of 6.6% YoY. The total market value of listed securities reached a record £813 billion at 30 June 2026, an increase of 4.7% YoY.

"Following a milestone year for the exchange in 2025, I am pleased to see continued growth in the total number and value of listings on TISE in the first half of 2026," said Cees Vermaas, Chief Executive Officer of TISE. "Although global macro-economic conditions have generated uncertainty across international bond markets over the past six months, our robust performance confirms TISE's position as a leading European bond listing venue."

Additional H1 2026 Highlights

The total number of private equity debt securities listed on TISE reached 2,090 at 30 June 2026. There were 159 new private equity debt securities listed on TISE during H1 2026.

The total number of high yield bonds listed on TISE reached 565 at 30 June 2026 with 72 new high yield bonds listed during H1 2026, an increase of 9.1% YoY.

The total number of securitisation bonds on TISE's Official List reached 650 at 30 June 2026 with 56 new securitisations listed during H1 2026.

TISE listed 125 securities in June 2026, an increase of 47.1% YoY.

The total number of securities admitted under TISE's Equity Listing Rules for Specialist Companies reached 27 at 30 June 2026.

The total number of UK REITs listed reached 41 at 30 June 2026, with TISE retaining its position as the largest market for listed UK REITs.

At 30 June 2026, TISE issuers were domiciled in 39 different territories globally, with UK-domiciled issuers representing the largest source of new listings at 43.4%, 32.4% from European Union domiciled issuers; and 5.9% securities listed by U.S. domiciled issuers during H1 2026.

About TISE

TISE provides financial markets and securities services to companies globally. TISE's Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM) is a leading market in Europe for listing high yield bonds, structured finance products and securitization transactions. TISE lists a pool of investment funds, UK REITs and hosts a sustainable finance segment, TISE Sustainable. TISE is headquartered in Guernsey, Channel Islands. To learn more about TISE, visit www.tisegroup.com.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX® Options, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald®, MIAX Sapphire®, MIAX Pearl Equities™, MIAX Futures®, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant and Notice Registered Broker-Dealer with the National Futures Association for purposes of facilitating transactions of security futures. To learn more about MIAX, please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

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