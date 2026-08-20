Toca Boca® and adidas Team Up to Inspire Tween Girls to Stay in the Game

With close to 60 million fans worldwide, Toca Boca World offers players a space to be themselves. Through the collaboration with adidas, players can further explore their identity and enhance their world and storytelling with;

Free outdoor Home Designer location designed to get players moving, encouraging active play and bringing sports into everyday in-game stories. This includes areas to work out and play sports such as skating, basketball, football and volleyball.

designed to get players moving, encouraging active play and bringing sports into everyday in-game stories. This includes areas to work out and play sports such as skating, basketball, football and volleyball. Premium Style Packs inspired by adidas Originals collections, including Firebird, Superstar, and Adicolor featuring iconic silhouettes in bold colourways, and the brand's iconic three stripes, reimagined as mix-and-match digital pieces.

inspired by adidas Originals collections, including Firebird, Superstar, and Adicolor featuring iconic silhouettes in bold colourways, and the brand's iconic three stripes, reimagined as mix-and-match digital pieces. Limited-edition in-game gifts, including adidas period-proof sportswear designed for comfort and confidence, supporting girls to stay active through every stage of growing up, as well as sport equipment such as a yoga mat and a sports bag.

The message is simple: when tween girls feel supported and confident, they are more likely to keep playing sports.

The collaboration is rooted in a key moment for girls in sport. Research from the Women's Sports Foundation shows that by age 14, girls begin dropping out of sports at higher rates than boys1, often as puberty impacts confidence and comfort in athletic spaces. Together, Toca Boca and adidas aim to create experiences that build confidence, foster self-expression, and inspire girls to keep participating in sports as they grow up.

"Toca Boca World is a space where kids can explore identity without rules or expectations," said Mathilda Engman, Co-General Manager at Toca Boca. "Alongside adidas, we're extending that into sport—supporting self-expression and confidence so girls feel empowered to keep playing on their own terms. This collaboration is about helping girls feel comfortable, confident, and inspired to stay active as they grow."

"At adidas, we believe sport has the power to build confidence, community and self-expression" said Thomas Wehner, Global Head adidas Gaming. "By partnering with Toca Boca, we're connecting with tween girls in a space they love and using creativity and storytelling to help inspire continued participation in sport beyond the screen."

The Toca Boca collaboration with adidas launches worldwide on August 21, 2026.

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1 Sabo, D., & Veliz, P. (2008). Go Out and Play: Youth Sports in America (Women's Sports Foundation)

About Toca Boca

Toca Boca was founded in 2011 with a simple mission – to create playful, safe spaces where kids can have fun and feel free to be themselves. Solo or social, kid, tween or teen. Today, close to 60 million kids from all over the world play Toca Boca games every month. That's right. Every. Single. Month. Toca Boca games have now been downloaded over 1 billion times worldwide.

The studio's award-winning app, Toca Boca World, is its biggest game to date. It's an ever-evolving world where kids are in total control.

Toca Boca is based in Stockholm, and owned by Spin Master Corp., a leading global children's entertainment company. For more information, visit tocaboca.com.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 2,500 team members globally.

ABOUT ADIDAS

adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs around 65,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 24.8 billion in 2025.

SOURCE Toca Boca