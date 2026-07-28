Toca Boca® x MINISO Collection Debuts Nationwide in the United States

Inspired by the creativity, self expression and storytelling that have made Toca Boca World a global favorite, the collection features more than 35+ exclusive items subject to store availability, including plush, blind boxes, keychains, tech accessories and stationery ranging in price from $3.99 to $24.99. Arriving just in time for back to school, the collection gives Toca Boca fans new ways to express their creativity and show off who they are, wherever they play.

"Toca Boca World has built a global community of close to 60 million players, inspiring them to use their imaginations to create characters, design dream spaces and tell stories that are uniquely their own," said Maryellen Zarakas, SVP, Global Consumer Products & Franchise Development at Spin Master. "Our first-ever collaboration with MINISO gives tweens a way to showcase their individuality, creativity and personal style in the real world."

Beyond the physical collection, select products also feature exclusive Clue Cards that unlock digital items within the Toca Boca World app. Players can also collect five free MINISO-themed Post Office Gifts in the app wrapped in exclusive MINISO gift wrap. Available for a limited time from August 7–21, these special in-app rewards extend the excitement beyond the store shelves and into the world of Toca Boca.

About Toca Boca

Toca Boca was founded in 2011 with a simple mission – to create playful, safe spaces where kids can have fun and feel free to be themselves. Solo or social, kid, tween or teen. Today, close to 60 million kids from all over the world play Toca Boca's games every month. That's right. Every. Single. Month. Toca Boca games have now been downloaded over 1 billion times worldwide. The studio's award-winning app, Toca Boca World, is its biggest game to date. It's an ever-evolving world where kids are in total control. Toca Boca is based in Stockholm, and owned by Spin Master Corp., a leading global children's entertainment company. For more information, visit tocaboca.com.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 2,500 team members globally.

About MINISO USA

MINISO is a global lifestyle retailer offering a wide variety of thoughtfully curated, design-led products. Known for its immersive store experiences and creative collaborations with beloved franchises such as Sanrio, Disney, Minions, Harry Potter, Chiikawa, Care Bears, Peanuts, Barbie, We Bare Bears, and Pixar, MINISO brings joy and discovery to everyday shopping. With over 380 stores in the United States and more than 8,500 locations in over 100 countries and regions, MINISO continues to redefine retail through creativity, quality, and experience.

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.