Spin Master Expands Studio Lineup for Hellbreak™ with Blumhouse, AMC and Lionsgate

TORONTO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - They're here. Spin Master (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com) today announced a powerhouse lineup of new studio collaborators for its fast-paced, competitive horror trading card game, Hellbreak, set to be unleashed Fall 2026: AMC Global Media, home to television's most iconic fear fandoms; Blumhouse, the studio that has defined modern horror for a generation; and Lionsgate, the force behind horror's most enduring franchises. These studios will join previously announced cornerstone partner, Universal Products & Experiences, summoning an unparalleled collection of horror heavyweights.

The first set will be available in Fall 2026, featuring recently unveiled characters and creatures including Universal Pictures’ “Dracula”, “The Bride of Frankenstein” and Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws”. Additional terror icons for the first set will be revealed over the coming months. Developed in collaboration with Ghost Galaxy, Hellbreak is a head-to-head game that plunges players into the heart of horror. Hellbreak Trading Card Game - The greatest monsters in horror battle for dominance.

"Hellbreak represents an exciting step forward in expanding our games portfolio by bringing premium entertainment studio IP from across the genre into the rapidly growing trading card category," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's President of Toys. "Taking a multi-studio approach, leading with Universal Pictures, and expanding to include AMC, Blumhouse and Lionsgate, we're building an enduring game that will enthrall horror and tabletop game enthusiasts alike."

"Blumhouse has spent more than two decades building horror that gets under your skin and refuses to leave," said Jason Blum, Founder and CEO of Blumhouse. "Hellbreak captures that feeling and hands it directly to players. Bringing our worlds to the tabletop, one card at a time, is exactly the kind of fan obsessed play we love."

The Hellbreak trading card game will feature icons of evil, compelling settings and thrilling storylines. Developed in collaboration with Ghost Galaxy, Hellbreak is a head-to-head game that plunges players into the heart of horror. To begin, each player selects a fearsome monster to lead their deck. Over a series of rounds, players build up resources, marshal their minions and launch devastating attacks. The first player to kill the opposing monster wins!

The game features all-new, 100% custom illustrated art by more than 43 artists in set one and blends strategic deckbuilding and scenario-driven gameplay to create a highly replayable experience. The first set will be available in Fall 2026, featuring recently unveiled characters and creatures including Universal Pictures' "Dracula", "The Bride of Frankenstein" and Steven Spielberg's "Jaws". Additional terror icons for the first set will be revealed over the coming months.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 2,500 team members globally.

About LIONSGATE Global Products & Experiences

Lionsgate Global Products & Experiences is a division within Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE: LION), one of the world's leading standalone, pure-play content companies. By leveraging the studio's world-class portfolio of film and television brands and franchises, the division drives incremental revenue and builds consumer engagement via live shows and experiences, location-based entertainment destinations, games, physical and digital merchandise, and select strategic partnerships and investments.

The group has developed multiple stage productions – including La La Land and Dirty Dancing heading to Broadway, and The Hunger Games and Wonder – integrations with marquee games (Call of Duty, Dead By Daylight, Roblox, and Fortnite), and collaborations with best-in-class consumer products licensees (LEGO, American Classics, Hot Toys, Funko, and more). Attractions based on Lionsgate's top franchises The Hunger Games, John Wick, SAW and other iconic IP can be found at theme parks and destinations in Asia, the United States, United Kingdom, and the Middle East, with the JOHN WICK EXPERIENCE now open in Las Vegas.

About UNIVERSAL PRODUCTS & EXPERIENCES

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal's iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company's extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, as well as engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and third-party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's lines of business include Consumer Products and Games, along with Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Destinations & Experiences, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com.

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.