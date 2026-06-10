TogoRun Named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Third Best Workplaces honor and seventh consecutive Inc. award recognize TogoRun as a leading independent healthcare communications and marketing agency focused on empowering team culture and delivering high-impact work for clients advancing innovations in health and well-being

TogoRun Global Manager of Finance and Operations Yolanda Aguilar named as winner of 2026 Spirit of Togo Award, Promoted to Senior Partner

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TogoRun, a woman-owned, global health and well-being public relations, digital marketing, and issues management agency, is proud to announce its inclusion in Inc.'s 2026 list of Best Workplaces, honoring companies in the United States that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid. This recognition marks TogoRun's seventh consecutive Inc. award win, including Inc. Best in Business Awards for Healthcare Marketing (2022), Public Relations (2023 and 2024), and General Excellence (2024), and now three Best Workplaces awards (2023, 2025, and 2026).

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The award is the result of a comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. TogoRun is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized this year, achieving an overall score of 97.86 out of 100. One hundred percent of TogoRun's team rated themselves highly engaged – above the 97 percent mark of the program's top-scoring workplaces – and, when asked for one word to describe the culture at Togo, they chose "fun."

"Earning Best Workplaces for the third time confirms something we hold close: how we treat one another is inseparable from the work we deliver," said Gloria "Glo" Janata, JD, President, CEO, and Owner of TogoRun. "When people feel genuinely supported and have a great time together, they bring more courage, creativity, and bliss to every assignment. This honor belongs to a team that shows up for each other with bells on and, in doing so, shows up fully for the clients and communities we serve with our full humanity in play. Congratulations to our team and to all the honorees! Keep going!"

TogoRun is also excited to announce the winner of its 2026 Spirit of Togo award – Yolanda Aguilar, who has served as TogoRun's Global Finance Manager and Partner since the agency spun out from Omnicom in 2020. The award recognizes teammates who always go beyond the distance to support the team, while finding creative, innovative, and meaningful ways to solve challenges. "Yolanda embodies the essence of Togo, whose energy, instincts, and heart saved the village of Nome, Alaska, in 1925 from an outbreak of deadly diphtheria. Escaping from El Salvador with her husband at the age of 18 to come to America to raise her beautiful family and become an American citizen, took true courage and commitment. Her outstanding work at Togo not only keeps the sled running on time, but also fills it with love and kindness. We are blessed to have her on our team and grateful every day for her leadership and friendship."

Recently promoted to Senior Partner, with Global Operations now added to her responsibilities, Yolanda said, "I am so honored to receive the Spirit of Togo award, especially as we won our third Inc. Best Workplaces recognition! What makes me and all of us happy on the sled is simple: this is a team that genuinely looks out for one another and has a lot of fun while we're doing it. I am inspired every day by our team, our amazing clients, and the work we do to make a healthy impact. Thank you to Glo and our Togo family for this awesome recognition and the opportunity to serve the greater good together."

Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc., said, "This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture – it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees. Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

To view the full list of winners, visit inc.com/best-workplaces/2026.

About TogoRun

TogoRun is a woman-owned, award-winning, full-service strategic communications, marketing, and public affairs agency focused on global health and well-being and telling powerful untold stories. Inspired by the 1925 hero sled dog Togo, TogoRun works in partnership with clients committed to advancing innovative solutions that save and improve lives, close health disparity gaps, support a healthier planet, and embrace a vision of equitable abundance. Headquartered in New York, with seasoned teams in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and virtually everywhere via a network of global partners, TogoRun specializes in integrated marketing and communications, branding and positioning, advocacy and government affairs, issues and crisis management, and corporate communications. Areas of expertise include pharma/biotech, life sciences, health information technology, medical devices, health insurance, hospitals, non-profits/associations, medical aesthetics, consumer packaged goods, and beauty. Recognized as a team with more than 240 industry awards, including seven consecutive Inc. honors, several Hermes Creative Awards and Digital Health Awards, and Sabre Awards for Best Global Campaign and Pro Bono PR agency.

TogoRun is part of the GMJ Global network of companies and a proud signatory of CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion. Visit us at www.TogoRun.com; follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About GMJ Global

GMJ Global is a woman-owned communications and media company focused on making a healthy impact worldwide. Comprising award-winning health and well-being agency TogoRun, digital marketing agency VegaRun, full-service creative shop StudioTogo, and publications and media company GMJ Global Media, GMJ Global aims to create a new and kinder capitalism, a more inclusive society, and a healthier environment centered on the philosophy of equitable abundance. GMJ Global is a proud partner of the UN Global Compact. Visit us here: www.GMJGlobal.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Peter Collins

908-499-1200

[email protected]

Amy Briskin

917-734-1639

[email protected]

SOURCE TogoRun