Tokenizing SECZ: Securitize Brings Its Own Public Stock Onchain at Listing Day

SECZ expected to become the world's largest tokenized stock at launch, with issuer-sponsored tokenized shares available to eligible U.S. investors on Avalanche and Solana

MIAMI, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize Corp. ("Securitize"), the leader in tokenized assets, today announced that it is bringing its own common stock onchain at the start of its life as a public company. Securitize's common stock begins trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SECZ, and eligible U.S. investors will be able to access tokenized SECZ separately through Securitize's regulated platform.

The launch makes Securitize the first newly public company to bring its own stock onchain at the start of its life as a public company. Based on expected shareholder participation, tokenized SECZ is also expected to become the largest tokenized stock globally.

Tokenizing SECZ has always been part of Securitize's plan. The company was built on the belief that stocks, funds, bonds, and other securities will increasingly move onchain through regulated, issuer-sponsored infrastructure. By tokenizing its own public stock on Day 1, Securitize is demonstrating its confidence in the technology, market structure, and regulatory pathway it has spent years building.

"We have long said that public equities are moving onchain, and there is no stronger validation of that belief than tokenizing our own public stock on Day 1," said Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and CEO of Securitize. "SECZ is not a synthetic token or offshore wrapper. It is issuer-sponsored tokenization of the same common stock trading on the NYSE, made available through regulated infrastructure. This is how tokenization should scale: with real ownership, regulatory clarity and the issuer at the center."

Tokenized SECZ will be available to eligible investors in the United States through Securitize's regulated platform, demonstrating that tokenized securities can be issued and accessed in the U.S. under existing securities laws and market structure. Access will be subject to onboarding, KYC/AML checks, jurisdictional eligibility and applicable securities-law requirements.

SECZ will initially launch in tokenized form on Avalanche and Solana, creating a multichain foundation for tokenized public equity from Securitize's first day as a listed company.

"Bringing SECZ onchain is not just a milestone for Securitize," Domingo added. "It is a blueprint for public companies that want to use tokenization to create more efficient, transparent and useful ownership experiences for their shareholders."

Tokenized SECZ is intended to represent the same common stock trading on the NYSE, not a separate share class. Tokenization changes the form of ownership; it does not change the underlying nature of the share or override applicable legal, contractual or transfer restrictions.

Securitize expects the tokenized SECZ launch to establish a meaningful onchain shareholder base from Day 1, with additional functionality, utility and market infrastructure expected to develop over time.

About Securitize

Securitize, the world's leader in tokenizing real-world assets with $4B+ AUM (as of June 2026), is bringing the world onchain through tokenized funds in partnership with top-tier asset managers, such as Apollo, BlackRock, BNY, Hamilton Lane, KKR, VanEck and others. In the U.S., Securitize operates through its affiliates, including Securitize Markets, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC that operates an SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System (ATS); Securitize Transfer Agent, LLC, an SEC-registered transfer agent; Securitize Capital, LLC, which has applied for SEC registration as an investment adviser and files as an exempt reporting adviser pending effectiveness; and Securitize Fund Services, LLC, which provides fund administration services. In Europe, Securitize operates through its affiliate Securitize Europe Brokerage and Markets, S.A., which is fully authorized as an Investment Firm and operates a Trading & Settlement System (TSS) under the EU DLT Pilot Regime, making Securitize Corp. currently the only company, based on its existing U.S. and EU regulatory authorizations, licensed to operate regulated digital-securities infrastructure across both the U.S. and EU. Securitize has also been recognized as a 2026 Forbes Top 50 Fintech company.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding Securitize Corp.'s ("Securitize") future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: regulatory developments relating to digital assets and tokenization; market volatility; competition; and those risks factors described in the filings of Securitize Corp.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Securitize Corp. does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts

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Sam Ross

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SOURCE Securitize