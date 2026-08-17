Tölt Strategies provided key regulatory, strategic role enabling Touchmark to launch Aug. 14 amid intense interest in new compute forward and futures markets

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tölt Strategies LLC, a leading regulatory strategy and compliance consulting firm, announced that it has played a key role in helping Touchmark Technologies, Inc. develop the necessary documentation and trading rules to support the platform's nationwide launch that took place on Friday. Touchmark is building the market infrastructure for AI's fastest-growing cost line – inference model compute capacity.

California-based Touchmark's trading platform now enables commercial providers and buyers to enter into forward contracts for the delivery of tokens representing inference model compute capacity for the purpose of consuming the capacity in connection with the buyers' commercial operations.

By planning ahead for months where an end user expects to spend money on AI inference capacity, it can manage its budget more efficiently without being subject to excess capacity in the months where its needs are less significant. A producer can sell capacity forward, collecting payment now for a buyer's future usage.

Dorothy D. DeWitt, founder and CEO of Tölt Strategies and former Director of the Division of Market Oversight at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), said: "Tölt is all about helping clients smoothly navigate unchartered terrain, and we love helping them solve the regulatory, compliance and strategic challenges of novel concepts, markets and industries. We're seeing extraordinary interest in the development of GPU compute capacity and infrastructure, with established and startup companies reaching out regularly to request advice on how to innovate responsibly and quickly in these novel markets. The GPU compute and inference capacity markets have the potential to become as large as longstanding energy markets, and we are well-positioned to support companies in developing them. We are honored to serve as strategic advisors to Touchmark on this innovative forward market that addresses commercial consumption needs at discounts to spot prices, while enabling providers to collect proceeds for future production."

Touchmark Co-Founder and CEO Ilia Bolgov said: "The Tölt team understood our goals in launching a forward trading venue quickly and compliantly, allowing Touchmark to offer what we believe is the first trading venue matching buyers and sellers of AI inference capacity at forward prices that are discounted to the spot prices commercial buyers have been limited to."

Touchmark Co-Founder Roman Yanushevskyi said: "Tölt has been creative and responsive in advising on our trading platform's structure, consistent with our need for alacrity in launching. We look forward to continuing to work with Tölt as we grow and develop additional novel products that solve for challenges in the AI space."

"Tölt advised Touchmark on a go-to-market strategy that is not only compliant with trading and markets regulation but also flexible and scalable," DeWitt said.

About Tölt Strategies

Independent regulatory and advisory firm Tölt Strategies LLC, founded by Dorothy D. DeWitt, serves clients through a team of senior regulatory, operational, compliance and risk experts. The Tölt team provides strategic and operational advice to assist clients in meeting their goals in traditional as well as novel areas of trading and the markets. The firm utilizes time-tested regulatory solutions for innovative industries, bringing recent senior government experience combined with decades of private sector pragmatism. Services provided by Tölt include Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), CFTC, and Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) registration and operation of exchanges, broker-dealers, clearinghouses, custodians, transfer agents, alternative trading systems (ATSs), and investment and trading advisors. Tölt supports clients in responsibly innovating by developing products and services related to novel markets such as GPU compute capacity, indices and infrastructure; perpetuals; tokenized real-world assets (RWAs); collateral and investment management on the blockchain; payment stablecoins and prediction markets. Tölt also supports market participants in traditional and new markets with operational and compliance testing, enhancements and remediation; product development; and strategic initiatives.

SOURCE Tölt Strategies