Tom Smith Appointed Midwest Sales Consultant for DWC - The 401(k) Experts

Industry veteran with more than 15 years of retirement plan experience strengthens DWC's commitment to advisors, partners, and plan sponsors throughout the Midwest.

PHILADELPHIA, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DWC – The 401(k) Experts, a leading third-party administrator (TPA) of retirement plans and a subsidiary of Fiduciary Services Group (FSG), today announced the appointment of Tom Smith as Midwest Sales Consultant.

In this role, Smith will be responsible for expanding DWC's Midwest presence and supporting financial advisors, recordkeeping partners, CPAs, and retirement plan professionals across the region. He will focus on building new advisor relationships, identifying growth opportunities, and helping clients access DWC's comprehensive retirement plan consulting, administration, and compliance services.

Smith joins DWC with more than 15 years of experience helping advisors and plan sponsors navigate retirement plan solutions spanning investments, recordkeeping, and third-party administration. Most recently, he served as Midwest Sales Director at Momenta Benefits TPA, leading business development across an eight-state region. Prior to Momenta, Smith held a range of sales and leadership roles at OneAmerica Retirement Services and Capital Group/American Funds, building deep expertise in advisor engagement, retirement plan distribution, and practice growth.

As Midwest Sales Consultant, Smith will serve advisors and partners in Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee, helping organizations design and implement retirement plan solutions aligned with their business and participant objectives.

"Tom brings a strong combination of retirement industry knowledge, relationship-building skills, and a genuine passion for helping advisors succeed," said Pete Schroedle, Head of Sales at DWC. "Having worked across investments, recordkeeping, and third-party administration, he understands the retirement plan landscape from multiple perspectives. That experience, paired with his energy and commitment to serving partners, makes him a tremendous addition to our team."

Smith's appointment reflects DWC's continued investment in supporting advisors, expanding regional coverage, and in strengthening relationships across the retirement plan community.

"DWC aligns with what I was seeking in a retirement plan partner," said Smith. "The firm brings deep technical expertise, experienced administrators, and a strong commitment to serving advisors and their clients. I'm excited to work with advisors across the Midwest and help them deliver retirement plan solutions that improve outcomes for businesses and participants alike."

A native of the Chicago area, Smith graduated from Butler University and currently resides in Westfield, Indiana, with his wife, Kelly, and their two sons.

About DWC – The 401(k) Experts

DWC – The 401(k) Experts is a specialized consulting firm providing third party plan administration, compliance, and consulting services for qualified retirement plans nationwide. DWC works closely with investment advisors and plan sponsors to deliver thoughtful plan design, proactive compliance oversight, and practical solutions aligned with business realities.

With decades of experience navigating IRS and Department of Labor requirements, DWC is known for simplifying complex regulatory challenges while supporting fiduciary best practices. In 2024, DWC joined the Fiduciary Services Group Family of Companies (FSG), the parent company of PCS Retirement, Advisor Trust, Aspire, ABGRM, DWC, and others. To learn more, visit www.dwc401k.com.

SOURCE DWC - The 401(k) Experts