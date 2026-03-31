Pete Schroedle Appointed as Head of TPA Sales for DWC - The 401(k) Experts

Industry veteran brings 30+ years of retirement sales leadership to DWC as the firm continues its national growth trajectory.

PHILADELPHIA, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DWC — The 401(k) Experts, a leading third-party administrator (TPA) of retirement plans and a subsidiary of Fiduciary Services Group (FSG), today announced the appointment of Pete Schroedle as Head of TPA Sales. Schroedle will report to Kristin McCarthy, Head of TPA Services, and will lead DWC's sales strategy and business development efforts as the firm expands its footprint within the FSG family of companies and builds on momentum from recent strategic acquisitions.

Schroedle joins DWC with more than 30 years of experience leading retirement plan sales organizations across multiple distribution channels. Most recently, he served as Vice President of National Sales at OneAmerica Financial, where he led teams across the country and delivered consistent year-over-year growth. Prior to OneAmerica, he completed a 22-years tenure at Principal Financial Group, where he developed deep expertise in retirement plan sales, advisor engagement, and long-term relationship management.

In his new role, Schroedle will be responsible for advancing DWC's go-to-market strategy, building scalable sales infrastructure, and leading and mentoring the sales organization. He will focus on strengthening relationships with financial advisors, plan sponsors, and strategic partners.

Schroedle's appointment is a key step in supporting DWC's next phase of growth. As the firm evolves, it remains grounded in the principles that have long defined its success—deep expertise, strong relationships, and a consistent focus on delivering value to advisors and clients.

"As a founder of this company, it has been incredibly rewarding to watch DWC grow while staying true to what has always set us apart," said Doug Hoefer, DWC. "My commitment to DWC remains strong, with continued focus on the advisor and client relationships that have been central to the firm's success. I look forward to partnering with Pete as we grow this business together."

"DWC has built an exceptional reputation in the TPA space, and the momentum behind the organization is clear," said Pete Schroedle, Head of TPA Sales at DWC. "I'm thrilled to join a team that is deeply committed to delivering value to advisors and plan sponsors."

Schroedle's industry experience and track record of building effective sales organizations align closely with DWC's long‑term strategy and continued focus on expanding advisor‑centric capabilities.

"Pete brings a strong combination of industry knowledge, leadership experience, and trusted relationships," said Kristin McCarthy, Head of TPA Services at DWC. "We are excited to welcome Pete as we continue to scale the business and strengthen our advisor partnerships."

About DWC – The 401(k) Experts

DWC – The 401(k) Experts is a specialized consulting firm providing third‑party plan administration, compliance, and consulting services for qualified retirement plans nationwide. DWC works closely with investment advisors and plan sponsors to deliver thoughtful plan design, proactive compliance oversight, and practical solutions aligned with business realities.

With decades of experience navigating IRS and Department of Labor requirements, DWC is known for simplifying complex regulatory challenges while supporting fiduciary best practices. In 2024, DWC joined the Fiduciary Services Group Family of Companies (FSG), the parent company of PCS Retirement, Advisor Trust, Aspire, ABGRM, DWC, and others. To learn more, visit www.dwc401k.com.

SOURCE DWC - The 401(k) Experts