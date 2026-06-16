Tom™ Symptom-Checking Capability Launched by Lumeris to Support High-Risk Patients Between Primary Care Visits

New capability integrates conversational symptom intake with care team workflows to increase patient access to care and support

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumeris, a leader in healthcare technology and services, today announced a new symptom-checking capability within Tom™, the company's AI-powered Primary Care as a Service platform. The capability represents the latest advancement in Tom's ability to help care teams extend access, improve patient engagement and deliver more proactive support for individuals with complex health needs.

Patients with chronic conditions and other complex health needs frequently experience new symptoms, medication concerns or health-related questions between scheduled in-person primary care appointments. Without timely guidance from providers, they may delay care or seek treatment in higher-acuity settings that may not be necessary. Tom's new symptom-checking capability provides an accessible first point of contact, helping patients navigate concerns as they arise while enabling care teams to identify individuals who may require additional in-person clinical attention.

Powered by Google's CX Agent Studio and Gemini, the new capability allows patients and caregivers to report symptoms, ask health-related questions and receive support through natural, conversational interactions while helping care teams identify and respond to emerging needs more efficiently.

"One of the biggest challenges in caring for high-risk populations is making sure patients have access to the right support at the right time," said Dr. David Carmouche, chief medical and commercial officer, Lumeris. "This capability further expands Tom's role as an active member of the care team, helping organizations identify patient needs earlier, streamline workflows and support more timely interventions."

The symptom-checking capability is already in use with a leading Medicare Advantage plan serving high-risk members. Patients and caregivers can report symptoms, ask health-related questions, and seek support through natural, conversational interactions that help surface emerging concerns between scheduled visits. Following each interaction, Tom generates a structured summary along with a recommended prioritization guidance to help care teams quickly assess patient needs and determine best next actions.

The capability complements clinical workflows rather than replaces them. By combining AI-powered engagement with care team workflows, organizations can extend support beyond traditional care settings while maintaining appropriate clinical oversight and enabling more timely and informed interventions.

The new symptom-checking capability builds on other recent advances to the Tom platform, including Ask Tom, a conversational analytics capability that provides care teams and operational leaders with immediate access to enterprise insights and performance data, and Native Audio for Tom, which enables real-time voice interactions designed to support more natural patient conversations and care experiences. Together, they expand Tom's ability to support both patients and care teams across the continuum of care.

Symptom-Checker is currently available in early access, with broader availability planned for later this year.

About Lumeris

Lumeris is a leader in healthcare technology and services advancing the future of primary care through Tom, its AI-powered Primary Care as a Service platform designed to function as a proactive member of the care team embedded directly in clinical workflows. Tom autonomously supports best next actions that help providers expand capacity, improve patient access, and reduce administrative burden while enabling more personalized, scalable care delivery. Built on more than two decades of primary care and value-based care experience, Tom reflects Lumeris' deep experience supporting health systems and physician organizations nationwide and operating Essence Healthcare, its leading Medicare Advantage plan. Founded in 2010, Lumeris is headquartered in St. Louis with additional operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts, including its Tomorrow Labs innovation hub. The company employs more than 1,200 engineers, clinicians, and healthcare specialists. Learn more at Lumeris.com.

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SOURCE Lumeris